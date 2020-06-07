Concern about meat supply draws more customers to St. Brigid’s Meadows farm products

Hundt said he wanted to start St. Brigid’s Meadows and to sell directly to consumers because “I farm for the same reason that people garden or golf or play music. It is what I love to do. Making enough money to pay employees and the basic bills is enough. Producing generic corn, soybeans, milk, etc., had become unrewarding financially and psychologically. The world is awash in surpluses of these commodities.”

Another reason is, he said, “We enjoy small-scale livestock farming, enjoy producing high-quality food and enjoy making people happy when they find our farm and are astonished at the taste and texture of old-fashioned Red Wattle pork or grass-grown beef.”

Customers buy the farm’s products because they appreciate quality and a good value, Hundt said. “And they tell us that they trust us and that they like knowing where their food comes from,” he said. “They also express an appreciation for how we take care of our land and animals.”

The farm is named after St. Brigid, who was born 1,500 years ago and is well-known in Ireland, Hundt said. “She is the patron saint of milk maids and poets and was famous for providing milk to the poor that came begging to her door. Legend has it that no matter how many came, her bucket never went dry.”

