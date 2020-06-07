Concern about meat supply draws more customers to St. Brigid’s Meadows in Coon Valley

ST. BRIGID’S MEADOWS

WHAT: A certified organic farm near Coon Valley that sells directly to consumers. Most products are picked up at its on-farm store, but home delivery is available and the farm also can ship frozen meat anywhere in the nation.

WHO: The farm is owned by Vince and Dawn Hundt.

PRODUCTS: The farm sells grass-fed beef, free-range eggs, pastured poultry, pastured pork, pastured lamb and cheese made with milk from grass-fed cows.

MORE INFO: Call 608-385-5854 or visit www.stbrigidsmeadows.com or the farm’s Facebook page.