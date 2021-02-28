Corky’s Pizza weathers coronavirus pandemic with help of carry-out business

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Sales at Corky’s Pizza in downtown La Crescent have remained strong despite the coronavirus pandemic of the past year, owner Troy Nolop says, adding that the restaurant’s carry-out business has increased.

“We were able to adapt well to the COVID-19 restrictions that were placed on restaurants such as no dine-in and very limited dine-in,” said Nolop, who with his father, Richard Nolop, bought Corky’s Pizza in 1987. Corky’s opened in 1985 and Troy Nolop has been the sole owner since 2007.

“Prior to COVID-19, we had a strong carry-out business that we were able to significantly increase,” Nolop said last week. “We expect sales to continue to grow in 2021.”

Corky’s Pizza offers dine-in, carry-out and curbside pick-up.

Nolop runs the restaurant with the help of his sons, Bryce and Camdan. All three work there seven days a week, Nolop said. Not counting the Nolops, the restaurant typically has 10 to 15 employees.

Nolop has made some major changes in the restaurant in his years as owner.