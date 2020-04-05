Coronavirus concerns make for unusual Easter season at Finnottes candy shop in La Crosse

FINNOTTES NUT & CHOCOLATE SHOP

WHAT: A nut and candy shop owned by Laurie and Frank Finn.

WHERE: 417 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

HOURS: Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

MORE INFO: Call the store at 608-782-3184 or visit www.finnottes.com or Facebook.