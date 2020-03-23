Coronavirus continues to drag down Wall Street; investors await stimulus package

As Americans began a new week of the coronavirus crisis, they were also greeted by more weakness on Wall Street as uncertainty over the economy dragged stocks into the red again.

Before the market opened, the Federal Reserve announced new extensive measures meant to support American businesses and calm the sentiment surrounding debt markets. Among the moves the Fed said it would soon launch will be a program to lend money directly to small-and-medium-sized businesses.

Investors likely continued to wonder about the state of their IRAs and 401(k) plans, as the shares of many Bay Area companies put in an overall mixed performance during the latest coronavirus-related broad market decline.

In early trading, Apple shares fell 3.2%, to $222.09, HP was down by 1.4%, at $13.75 a share, and Cisco Systems shares gave up 1.4%, to dip to $35.09. Facebook was off slightly, at $149.55 a share.

However, Tesla rose 1%, to $429.63. Tesla said last week it would suspend vehicle production at its Fremont plant at the end of the day, Monday, as part of the ongoing shelter in place effort going on across California.

