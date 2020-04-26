Coronavirus pandemic makes for unusual times at 60-year-old Heth’s Hardware Hank & Rental

HETH’S HARDWARE HANK & RENTAL

WHAT: A hardware store that Bob and Jennifer Heth have owned since 1984. Bob’s parents, Bob and Donna Heth started Heth’s Hardware in 1960 when they bought the former Vindal’s Hardware store.

WHERE: 32 S. Walnut St. in downtown La Crescent.

HOURS: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

MORE INFO: Call the store at 507-895-2522 or visit www.hethhardware.com or Facebook.