Curds in, spectators out: World Championship Cheese Contest returns in March

Wheels of Swiss, Appenzeller and Gouda will still line the tables, an international collection of judges will repeatedly smell, taste and spit, and, for the first time, cheese curds will enter the show.

But when the World Championship Cheese Contest sets up shop March 1 for its three-day fromage fest at Monona Terrace, one of the key ingredients that has helped elevate the biennial event will be missing.

Due to COVID-19 and its variants, the contest will be closed to spectators, which means the elimination of a wildly popular gala that in past years has sold out and where hundreds of people gather to watch in person the crowning of the top cheese in the world. The lack of crowds will be a throwback to the days from 1957 to 1998, when the contest was held in relative obscurity on the loading dock of a Green Bay butter factory.

Technology, however, will mean behind-the-scenes peeks and interviews with judges and cheesemakers. The crowning of the champion at 2 p.m. March 3 will be streamed live on social media and on the website of the Madison-based Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which runs the competition.

A committee composed of quality assurance and food safety experts met in 2021 to discuss the contest and determine whether it could be held safely. It also included contacting international judges and those who typically submit entries.

Those coming into the contest will need to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.

“I think we landed on what we consider a pretty conservative and cautious approach,” said John Umhoefer, executive director of the WCMA. “We feel like we can pull this off and keep people safe and get the product judged because the industry is really hungry to have the event.”

Those who win categories, make the top 20 and win the overall contest use the awards in marketing and selling their products. In 2016, for example, the Grand Cru Surchoix, an Alpine-styled cheese cured for more than nine months, took home the top prize. It marked the first time in nearly 30 years that a cheese made in the U.S. had won the contest. It also created an enormous demand for its maker, Fitchburg-based Emmi Roth USA.

The contest needs more than cheese, however. So far, 24 international judges have committed to coming and a few more are expected to commit. About half of the 60 judges for the contest come from outside the U.S., but the pandemic has complicated travel.

“I’m pleasantly surprised that many judges are able to join us,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, events coordinator for the WCMA and who directs the contest. “Really, only a handful either couldn’t come due to travel bans from work or just personal choice. But so far, we’re holding out well. We’ll need to be flexible in the days leading up to the contest.”

That could include the recruitment of other judges who may be in the building working as volunteers but are also experts in cheese. Judges could also be recruited from the area, because the state is rich in cheese aficionados skilled at grading and evaluating a wide range of products, Strohmenger said.

Schedule changes

The 2020 contest was held just prior to the mass pandemic shutdowns. However, since then schedules for other cheese-related events have been shuffled, changed and, in the case of the WCCC, restored.

In April 2020, COVID-19 forced the postponement of the CheeseExpo in Milwaukee, an event that features the latest in cheese technology and manufacturing practices and brings in people from around the world. The Cheese Makers announced in June of that year that it would move CheeseExpo to April 2021 and hold the World Championship Cheese Contest in February 2021 instead of 2022. The announcement included moving the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest to 2022.

But in October 2020, with COVID-19 issues uncertain, officials announced that its U.S. Championship Cheese Contest won’t be held until 2023, while the World Championship Cheese Contest at Monona Terrace would revert back to its original slot of March 2022.

When the contest, considered the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world, came to Madison in 2000, the event had just 1,000 entries in 27 categories. The 2020 event featured a record 3,667 entries and the number of categories has ballooned in 2022 to 141 as the artisan cheese industry has exploded globally. The final number of entries for this year’s contest won’t be known until Jan. 26.

“They’re tracking really well,” Strohmenger said. “Most people don’t enter until the last couple of days, but we’re tracking similarly (to past contests) so far.”

New categories

New categories have been added for regular and flavored cream cheeses; semi-soft cheeses with natural rinds and cheeses with blue molding. Sheep’s milk cheeses with blue mold now have their own category along with smear ripened cheeses that are washed with wine or spirits. There are also two new classes for whey protein concentrate and whey protein isolate.

In the 2020 contest, Wisconsin producers dominated the competition with 45 gold medals out of the 132 categories and swept the top three places in 13 categories. Three state cheeses were finalists. A smoked gouda with cumin from Marieke Gouda of Thorp, a gorgonzola from Emmi Roth of Seymour and a cheddar from Maple Leaf Cheesemakers of Monroe all made the top 20.

But the most notable addition to the 2022 contest, especially for Wisconsinites, is cheese curds, where producers can compete in both flavored and unflavored categories. Registrations have already been received from Colorado but are also likely to come from California, Vermont and New York. The category, however, could provide yet another spot for Wisconsin cheesemakers to set another marker for excellence. Entries could come from Canada, but it’s unlikely there will be cheese curd entries from other parts of the world, including Europe.

“I honestly don’t think it’s caught on over there,” Umhoefer said. “They’re still just catching on in the U.S. There are lots of untapped markets here.”

