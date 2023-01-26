CWD detected in wild deer in Waupaca County for first time

Baiting and feeding deer in Waupaca County will continue to be banned in the county after after chronic wasting disease was discovered there for the first time in a wild deer.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that a hunter harvested a 2-year-old doe in the town of Harrison east of Rosholt and within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage County borders.

As required by state law, the DNR enacts three-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where CWD has been detected and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection. However, baiting and feeding have been banned in Waupaca County since 2014, initially due to CWD detections in farm-raised deer in Marathon County within 10 miles of the county border.

The ban has been maintained due to CWD detections in wild and farm-raised deer in adjacent counties within 10 miles, as well as CWD detections in farm-raised deer within the county, the DNR said. The new case for Waupaca County will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in the County.

In response to the discovery, the DNR and the Waupaca County Deer Advisory Council will be host a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Manawa City Hall.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies or prion diseases. The DNR began monitoring the state's wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

