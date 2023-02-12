Dahl Automotive has announced a major investment in Electric Vehicle infrastructure to prepare for an introduction of new electrified vehicles coming to market over the next 18-24 months.

“It’s an exciting time in our business as we begin to transition to an electrified future” said Andrew Dahl, president of Dahl Automotive. “We don’t know how fast or prevalent the transition to EV will be, but rest assured we will be here to serve the transportation needs of our customers and community just like we have over five generations.”

Dahl plans to invest over $2 million on their EV infrastructure, including charging stations, tools, equipment, training and digital technology.

“We currently have 22 service technicians within the group EV certified. Service is an integral part of the EV experience and we’re excited to provide our guests with highly trained professionals to work on any issues that may arise,” said Jansen Dahl, vice president.

Dahl Automotive recently installed two ChargePoint DC Fast Chargers at its Hyundai dealership in downtown LaCrosse — the first of its kind in La Crosse. The new Charge Point units provide a Level-3 Fast Charge or 130 KWh, equivalent to fully charging a Hyundai IONIQ 5 in only 30 minutes.

Dahl Automotive now has the latest EV chargers at its other dealership locations: Winona Chevrolet Buick GMC has a 50kW DC Fast charger plus two Level-2 chargers; Toyota in Winona recently upgraded to three Level-2 chargers; Ford in Onalaska has three Level-2 chargers and Honda in Onalaska has two Level-2 chargers in service and guest parking.

There are plans to add seven more charging stations in 2023 in the auto group including a 240kW DC Fast charger at the Ford location in Onalaska. The Ford dealership also plans to add two additional DC Fast Chargers by 2026.

Dahl Automotive worked closely with Excel Energy on the charging infrastructure in La Crosse, Onalaska and Winona, as well as local electricians on installation.

“As the automotive industry evolves, we need to change with it,” Andrew Dahl said. “We’re undoubtedly growing and adapting with the business, just like we did in 1911.”

Tyler Dahl, vice president of strategy, said, “As we move to an electrified future to reduce carbon emissions, our manufacturer partners are taking a variety of approaches from hybrid, to plug-in hybrid, full EV and hydrogen. It will be an exciting time of technological transition and we look forward to working with our OEM’s to deliver a great guest experience to ensure the smoothest transition possible.”

Dahl Automotive is offering complimentary EV charging to the community at all of their dealerships through April 30 to help usher in the new era of EV vehicles. After that time, there will be a market driven charging fee similar to the state and national charging networks.

COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Strolling swans Eagle watch First robin of spring? Opossum passing by Eagles at sundset Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Snowy skyline Towering Spring rain drop The end of ice fishing season Arcadia flyer Bridge sunset A foggy morning hello Spring rain drop End of ice fishing is a drag Spring snow HARBORMASTER CAPPED Hitting the open water Bikes for everyone Helping our neighbors HyVee work continues PICTURE OF THE DAY PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration A tradition unlike any other... Feeling squirrelly Elm tree flowers Sitting on the dock of the bay A holiday hunt Colorful sunset A nice day for a walk A beautiful sunset Tulip blooms Sunrise in the neighborhood A great day for reflection Enjoying the breeze Right on the river Morning visitor Beautiful blossoms A patriotic pair A trip to the Capitol Misty Mississippi Mallard on the march A balancing act Apple blossoms Flowering Crab trees River overflow Flag Day next week Ready to go for a spin Riverside sunset Doggone beautiful The cat-bird seat La Crosse River at Veterans Memorial Park bike bridge in Riverside Park French Island fiery sunset Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park End of the Day Holding it together A flower named Sue Hanging out at Goose Island Beautiful day Riding in style On parade at Catfish Days A sun-dappled cemetery lane Pecking away Bunny meets world Cranes by the creek River at Veterans Memorial Park The cat-bird seat Fingers in the fog Dragonfly on the line Breakfast at the birdhouse Spreading her wings Relaxing in the park A view from the stage The Quenten Brown Band Rocking out in Arcadia Viceroy butterfly Dog or lion? Pure Water Days, Chippewa Falls Visiting in style Pedaling is for the birds Working on the new Fire House Dockwork Hurling in the park Swimming swans Hibiscus bloom 'The Remainders' rock the stage Land of milk and honey? French Island dining Anything for a free meal A babbling creek Finches munch on cones Stunning sunset Pucker up Chowing down Hibiscus bloom