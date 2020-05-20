Dahl Honda dealership’s new building opens in Onalaska

DAHL HONDA IN ONALASKA

WHAT: Dahl Honda will open Monday in its new building at 2520 Midwest Drive, between the Goodwill Industries store and Bremer Bank in Onalaska. The automobile dealership is moving there this weekend from 500 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse.

WHO: The business is owned by Dahl Automotive, which purchased the former Honda Motorwerks dealership in March 2019.

HOURS: Sales hours at the new location are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Service hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours will expand in June.

MORE INFO: Call the dealership at 608-784-9280 or visit www.dahlhonda.com or Facebook.