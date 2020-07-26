Dave’s Guitar Shop owner Dave Rogers adds Dave’s Drum Depot

You’ve probably heard of Dave Rogers, who started Dave’s Guitar Shop 38 years ago and has sold equipment to such stars as the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and Bob Dylan.
His guitar shop at 1227 S. Third St. in La Crosse began in 1982 in a small space on Ward Avenue. Today, it has more than 3,000 guitars in stock and is one of the nation’s largest guitar retailers.
Rogers recently expanded into the drum and keyboard business by opening Dave’s Drum Depot at 1207 S. Third St., after Coalition Drum Shop and Coalition Board Shop moved to Onalaska early this year from the space that they’d been renting from Rogers in a newer part of his building.
Dave’s Drum Depot is managed by Rogers’ longtime friend, Terry Nirva, a local drummer who previously was drum department manager at Leithold Music, where he had worked for 35 years. Rogers and Nirva have played together in local bands for more than 20 years, and these days are members of the Shufflin’ Duprees band.
Rogers was notified in early January that the Coalition businesses would be moving.
“I didn’t want to just put in something like a coffee shop” in the space that was about to be vacated, Rogers said. “I wanted it to be music. So that’s when I approached Terry. I said to Terry, ‘Is it feasible to (start a drum shop)?’ And he said ‘Not only is it feasible, I’m going to do it.’ He just took the bull by the horns and came in.”
“It’s kind of funny, because we talked about doing this (opening a drum shop) maybe 15 or 20 years ago,” Nirva said. “It didn’t come about.”
“At that time, it didn’t really work,” Rogers added. “We didn’t have the space” for a drum shop. “We were using every square inch of the building we were using back then. But now, this just seemed like a perfect opportunity” to open a drum shop in part of the building addition that was completed in 2017.
Dave’s Drum Depot mostly sells drums and accessories, but also sells electronic keyboards.
It opened at the beginning of March. “We were open something like two weeks,” Rogers said. “Then we had to close, when everything went kind of crazy” because of the coronavirus pandemic. The drum shop reopened in mid-June.
While it was closed, “I was prepping the store” for its reopening, Nirva said.
“He had to put all these drum sets together and get all the orders placed” during the shutdown, Rogers added. “There was a lot of stuff to do” before the drum store reopened.
Dave’s Drum Depot is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dave’s Guitar Shop is open by appointment, Monday through Saturday. It’s better known and draws more customers, Rogers said of requiring appointments there. “And if you have a bunch of people playing guitars, it’s harder to disinfect everything,” he said. “So we’ve been letting like one person at a time come in and try out a few guitars, where we keep them in a separate area. We also want to keep our employees safe.”
Nirva is the sole employee at Dave’s Drum Depot, which also offers repairs. He and Rogers have someone in mind to become the second employee. “The guy that we want is just uncomfortable working when the virus is still going on,” Rogers said.
Nirva said he and Rogers plan to hold a grand opening celebration for the drum shop. “But we don’t know when,” Nirva added. “Several of our drum vendors are interested in coming for the grand opening. It would be kind of a big weekend event.”
“We want to do it when we can do it right,” Rogers said of a grand opening celebration. “You know, like get a good clinician in here. And none of the clinicians are traveling right now, because of the virus. I don’t think it will happen this year.”
Rogers, who opened his second and third guitar shops in Milwaukee and the Madison suburb of Fitchburg within the past three years, said his guitar sales have actually increased because of the coronavirus pandemic, because of online and mail-order sales.
“I don’t know whether guitar players are just sitting at home looking on their computers and buying guitars, but business has actually been up since this happened,” he said. “Our walk-in traffic is down to almost nothing” because it’s by appointment at this time. “But our walk-in business has always been only 10% to 15% of the business anyway.”
