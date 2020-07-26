Dave’s Guitar Shop owner Dave Rogers adds Dave’s Drum Depot

“It’s kind of funny, because we talked about doing this (opening a drum shop) maybe 15 or 20 years ago,” Nirva said. “It didn’t come about.”

“At that time, it didn’t really work,” Rogers added. “We didn’t have the space” for a drum shop. “We were using every square inch of the building we were using back then. But now, this just seemed like a perfect opportunity” to open a drum shop in part of the building addition that was completed in 2017.

Dave’s Drum Depot mostly sells drums and accessories, but also sells electronic keyboards.

It opened at the beginning of March. “We were open something like two weeks,” Rogers said. “Then we had to close, when everything went kind of crazy” because of the coronavirus pandemic. The drum shop reopened in mid-June.

While it was closed, “I was prepping the store” for its reopening, Nirva said.

“He had to put all these drum sets together and get all the orders placed” during the shutdown, Rogers added. “There was a lot of stuff to do” before the drum store reopened.

Dave’s Drum Depot is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.