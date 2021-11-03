Deere: Rejected deal was company's 'last, best' offer

Deere and Co. says its latest offer rejected by the UAW on Tuesday is the company's "last, best and final offer."

Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.

The UAW rejected the deal 55% to 45%, despite gaining majority support from Quad-City union locals. The contract was rejected by locals in Waterloo and Dubuque.

The tentative agreement offered improved wages and benefits from the initial agreement, which was overwhelmingly voted down Oct. 10. The six-year contract would’ve covered about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. The strike will continue without the ratification of the agreement.

Hartmann said Deere informed the UAW that "the ball is in their court."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0