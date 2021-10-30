Deere, UAW reach tentative six-year agreement

Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached a tentative agreement, according to a press release from the UAW and a post on Deere's corporate page.

UAW workers will remain on strike through the ratification process.

On day 17 of the strike, Jen Hartmann, director for public relations at Deere, posted at one.deere.com that Deere and the UAW “have reached a second tentative agreement on a new six-year labor agreement covering approximately 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.”

Chuck Browning, UAW vice president and director of the agricultural implement department, said in a news release that the agreement contains “economic gains” and “highest quality healthcare benefits.”

“The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process,” Browning said.

Workers overwhelmingly voted down the initial tentative agreement on Oct. 10, citing insufficient wage increase and declining retirement benefits.

The details of the tentative agreement will not be released until members at the covered John Deere locations have an opportunity to review the terms, according to the UAW release. Members will be notified by their local unions for information about the time and location of meetings and ratification votes.

Deere has also reached a separate tentative agreement with Deere parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta.

The UAW will call for a vote on the new tentative agreement but it is not known when that will take place.

The strike began after UAW workers overwhelmingly rejected an initial proposed contract that would have delivered immediate 5% raises for some workers and 6% for others depending on their positions at Deere factories. The pact also called for 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.

The contract talks come as strong sales this year helped Moline, Illinois-based Deere report $4.7 billion net income for the first nine months of its fiscal year, which was more than double the $2 billion it reported a year ago.

The company is expecting to earn more than $5.7 billion this fiscal year.

The Associated Press contributed.

