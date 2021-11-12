Deere, UAW reach third tentative agreement

Deere & Co. and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached their third tentative agreement, according to a release from Brian Rothenberg, spokesperson for the UAW.

“John Deere and Company has made a last, best and final offer to the UAW negotiating team that includes modest modifications to the last tentative agreement presented for ratification on November 2,” Rothenberg said. “As a result, the UAW will present the company’s offer for ratification and, as has been the case throughout the bargaining process, will support the outcome as determined by our members.”

The ratification vote will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to a worker.

Deere officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deere and the UAW have also agreed to a Nov. 19 hearing about the injunction that limited behavior on picket lines, according to court documents.

The Scott County UAW filed a motion requesting the hearing be moved from a remote format to an in-person format.

"The hearing is presently scheduled to be remote. The Defendants request that the hearing be held in person," a lawyer for the UAW wrote. "Despite the fact that defense counsel is from out of town, they are more than willing to participate in person due to the importance of this matter."

Deere officials did not have immediate comment on the matter.

The injunction filed on Oct. 20 limited how union members can conduct themselves on the picket lines at Deere's Davenport Works. Chief Judge Marlita Greve ordered the UAW to have no more than four picketers "near" each gate of Davenport Works, banned the use of chairs and barrel fires by picketers and prohibited harassment and intimidation tactics that at least five trucking companies said they had encountered.

Labor law experts who reviewed the Deere injunction said the ban on chairs and fire barrels is unusual and they believed the injunction lacked sufficient evidence to prove their role in impacting the ingress and egress at the Davenport plant.

Five days later, the UAW filed to have the injunction vacated. Attorneys for the union said Chief Judge Greve had only Deere’s side of the story when issuing the injunction.

Prior to the latest motion, Deere had filed a resistance motion asking the judge to keep the restrictions in place.

On the picket lines

Picketers at Davenport Works were without burn barrels to guard against the windy mix of rain and snow on Friday. Picketers continue to walk the line 24 hours a day, seven days a week, despite shorter daylight hours.

Dave Cousins, meteorologist with National Weather Service Quad Cities, said the cold weather is going to stick around through the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

“We're moving into the colder part of the year,” Cousins said.

Here's a look at how union members are working the picket line:

John Deere Davenport Works

The winter weather is more challenging for picketers in Davenport because of the injunction. With faces red from the cold and wind, two workers said their main defense from the cold is layered clothing and donated hand warmers.

“It wouldn’t be so bad if it wasn’t windy,” one worker said. “This is only the beginning.”

“Any donations are appreciated,” the worker said. “Especially for those at night. They’ve been forgotten about a little bit.”

John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline

UAW members outside Harvester Works in East Moline unloaded used plywood from a trailer and started to build a temporary, four-walled structure where two blue tents had stood Thursday morning.

“We are looking to set up something more permanent before the winds,” one worker said, standing between two fire barrels. “We were using tents but they all blew away.”

Workers shielded the firewood, mostly donated from community members and other local unions, from the inclement weather, covering it with a tarp so later shifts would have enough to stay warm.

John Deere Seeding Group, Moline

Despite the gloomy and cold weather, a group of more than 10 picketers gathered outside the entrance to Deere Seeding Group in Moline. Most gathered around two fire barrels, sitting in chairs or huddled under their 10-foot tall tent.

“Everyone was talking about how nice strike duty was,” during the high-60 temperatures earlier in the week, a worker said. “We got rained on.”

John Deere Parts Distribution Center, Milan

Union members outside the PDC in Milan relied on a combination of fire barrels and winter gear to get through their shift.

Friday morning, all five workers on the picket line along Airport Road in Milan were wearing neck gaiters.

