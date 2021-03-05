Dem split on jobless benefits slows relief bill in Senate

In a compromise with moderates revealed earlier Friday, Senate Democrats said that would be reduced to $300 weekly but extended until early October. The plan, sponsored by Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., would also reduce taxes on unemployment benefits.

Later, lawmakers said Manchin was backing an alternative by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, that would provide $300 weekly benefits until mid-July.

“I don’t know where he is,” No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois, said of Manchin’s latest stance on jobless benefits. Asked if Democrats could simply accept the GOP’s version, Durbin said: “We don’t want to. We want to get this wrapped up.”

That was a nod to Democrats' need to move the overall relief bill once again through the House, which has a large numbers of liberals. It approved an initial version of the legislation last weekend, which the Senate has since changed.

Manchin has been a leading voice among moderates trying to rein the relief bill’s costs. Democratic leaders were trying to reach some agreement with Manchin, and his office did not return requests for comment.