Desire for better fishing rods prompts founding of Radcliffe Custom Rods near Cashton

RADCLIFFE CUSTOM RODS

WHAT: A business that crafts custom-made fishing rods for both ice fishing and open-water fishing.

WHO: The business is owned by Dale Radcliffe (majority owner) of rural Cashton and by his nephew, Eric Horstman, of Winona, Minn. They make their fishing rods in workshops at their homes.

RETAIL OUTLET: Some of Radcliffe’s and Horstman’s custom-made fishing rods are sold on consignment at Fat Cat Bait & Fishing Supply in Trempealeau.

MORE INFO: Call 608-498-9900 or visit www.radclifferods.com or the firm’s Facebook page.