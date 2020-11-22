Desire for better fishing rods prompts founding of Radcliffe Custom Rods

Prices for the firm’s ice fishing rods start at $90 and go up to $160, Radcliffe said. “Open water rods start at $220 and can go as high as $350 depending on the model and amount of customization the customer wants,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The company is one of the few builders of ice fishing rods with carbon fiber grips. “Carbon fiber grips are the most expensive grip material that a rod builder can use,” Radcliffe said. “This adds to our cost” and is a reason why “our rods cost just a little bit more. We strive to use nothing but the best top-shelf components.”

Many colors of blanks are available for customers to choose from. “We currently offer over 100 thread color variations and can add a specialty color if requested on a build,” Radcliffe said. “We enjoy doing theme-based color wrap rods such as sports teams, Harley-Davidson, USA, and many, many more. We encourage our customers to dream up something unique to them, and we will do our best to meet or exceed their expectations.”

Radcliffe does custom rod design, sourcing of materials, building and finish work for each rod, at the workshop in a building at his residence. Horstman does the custom rod wrapping in a workshop area at his Winona home. “It takes eight to 10 hours to craft each rod we build, sometimes more on specialized builds,” Radcliffe said.