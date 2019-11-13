{{featured_button_text}}
Set in the "Star Wars" universe, "The Mandalorian" will be one of the original series available at the launch of Disney's new streaming service, Disney+.

LOS ANGELES - Disney's ambitious new streaming services has already achieved a major subscriber milestone, the company said Wednesday.

More than 10 million people have signed up for the $6.99-a-month service so far after it officially launched Tuesday morning.

People who sign up for the service get a seven-day free trial, so it's impossible to predict how many will stick once that trial period is over. But the early numbers are an indication of strong interest in the new product, which is a major gamble for the Burbank-based company as it looks to take on Netflix and others in the direct-to-consumer space.

The scale of consumer demand became clear early on Tuesday, when users ran into technical problems signing up and connecting to the service, even after months of preparation by Disney's engineering team. Disney blamed the glitches on the higher-than-expected volume of people trying to use the app.

Disney+ launched in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands with thousands of TV episodes and movies, along with dozens of original films and programming, including Jon Favreau's Star Wars series "The Mandalorian."

