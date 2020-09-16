Don Weber wins DMI legacy award

Don Weber received the legacy award Wednesday from Downtown Mainstreet Inc. for his contributions to downtown development.
Other DMI winners include:
• Volunteer of the Year: Jesse Fanciulli
• Community Development: Jason Gilman
• Best Downtown Event: Moon Tunes
• Community Project: Riverside Park Bandshell
• Arts and Beautification: Elmer Peterson. Honorable mention: Ashton Hall and Artists of the Artists Alley
• Interior Design: Tease Barbershop and Salon. Honorable mention: Urban Shoetique
• Facade Improvement: City Square Building
• Development Project: Gundersen Dental Specialties.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.