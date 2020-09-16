 Skip to main content
Don Weber wins DMI legacy award
Don Weber wins DMI legacy award

Don Weber received the legacy award Wednesday from Downtown Mainstreet Inc. for his contributions to downtown development.

Other DMI winners include:

• Volunteer of the Year: Jesse Fanciulli

• Community Development: Jason Gilman

• Best Downtown Event: Moon Tunes

• Community Project: Riverside Park Bandshell

• Arts and Beautification: Elmer Peterson. Honorable mention: Ashton Hall and Artists of the Artists Alley

• Interior Design: Tease Barbershop and Salon. Honorable mention: Urban Shoetique

• Facade Improvement: City Square Building

• Development Project: Gundersen Dental Specialties.

