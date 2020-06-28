Driftless Cafe reopens as Zahm prepares for second season as host of 'Wisconsin Foodie'

The Zahms, who were interviewed by the Tribune while wearing face masks, said they also require their staff to wear face masks. Since on-premise dining resumed, Ruthie estimated, 40% to 50% of customers have been wearing face masks when they enter the cafe.

“We’d like to keep (outside dining) going for as long as we can,” Luke said. “But we also understand that we live in a climate that will allow us to do this comfortably until maybe September or October. At that point, we’ll look at whatever our other options are. But I do think that post-COVID, having outdoor dining in some capacity is going to be in the formula for the cafe.”

The Zahms said they appreciate the support that they received from their family, the community and their customers before and after the cafe reopened. While it was closed, Luke said, “people kept buying gift certificates and sending nice messages and really inspired us.”

The Zahms bought the Driftless Cafe in 2013 and expanded it in 2014. The cafe is known for its creative cuisine and for using locally produced ingredients, and draws customers from as far away as Chicago, the Twin Cities and Milwaukee.

About 85% of the money it spends on food is for items produced within 100 miles of Viroqua, Luke estimated.