Drugan’s Castle Mound celebrates 50 years in business

DRUGAN’S CASTLE MOUND GOLF & RESTAURANT

WHAT: An 18-hole public golf course and restaurant and banquet facility.

WHERE: At W7665 Sylvester Road, along Hwy. 53, five miles north of Holmen.

WHO: The business is owned by Mike and Mary Drugan.

HOURS: The golf course is open seven days a week, but is closed during the winter months. The restaurant is open year-round; check www.drugans.com or Facebook for its hours.

CONTACT: Call the restaurant and banquet facility at 608-526-4144 or the golf shop at 608-526-3225.