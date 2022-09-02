Duluth Holdings' fiscal Q2 earnings miss analysts’ expectations

Mount Horeb-based Duluth Holdings on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ expectations.
The clothing and tools supplier reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.4 million, or 7 cents per share, compared to $9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.
The Zacks consensus estimate of analysts was for 16 cents per share, Yahoo reported.
Duluth Holdings reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $141.5 million, down from $149.1 million a year ago, amid a weakening retail climate.
Duluth Holdings said it expects full-year earnings to be 61 cents to 71 cents per share, with revenue of $680 million to $705 million, while Yahoo said the Zacks consensus estimate of analysts was for earnings of 90 cents per share on revenue of $737.55 million.
“During the second quarter we were not immune to the heightened level of macro uncertainty and inflationary pressures impacting discretionary spending,” Duluth Holdings President and CEO Sam Sato said in a statement. “As a result, we have prudently revised our full year guidance. Despite that backdrop, I am pleased with the underlying performance of our business and the progress we are making on our key strategic initiatives.
“We ended the second quarter with inventories up 22% compared to last year and 14% excluding in-transit goods. Importantly, nearly 90% of the inventory growth is in year-round evergreen goods. Simply stated, we are in a much healthier inventory position with improved flow of new, seasonal receipts and better in-stock positions to support overall sales growth. We continue to manage expenses well in the face of inflationary headwinds and our strong balance sheet allows us to remain committed to key investments in support of our Big Dam Blueprint to build out our infrastructure and technical skillsets, while also investing in our teams as we focus on the long term.
“During the second quarter we were encouraged with the recent launch of our AKHG Women’s collection that fills the open space for innovative and technical outdoor clothing designed for women. This new offering directly addresses our customer’s desire for apparel and gear that meet their active work and outdoor recreational activities, in addition to staying true to the Duluth Trading heritage of designing for quality, durability and problem-solving functionality. The customer response to our expanded Women’s categories overall has been strong and confirms our view of long-term growth potential embedded in our strategic plans. In particular, we see the Women’s apparel categories across our sub-brands having out-sized expansion opportunities.”
Stephanie Pugliese, who has been president of Duluth Trading Co. since 2012 and CEO since 2015, shows off the Ball Room, an employee meeting space on the fourth floor of the company's new corporate headquarters in downtown Mount Horeb. The 108,000-square-foot building is home to 205 employees and has room for growth. The headquarters had been located in Belleville, where the company still maintains its distribution center, call center and an outlet store. The Belleville operations can employ up to 1,300 people during peak season for the clothing company.
A steel sculpture of the Angry Beaver by noted Mount Horeb metal artist John Pahlas greets visitors in the lobby at Duluth Trading Co. The sculpture is made from old tools, scraps and other pieces of metal. The Angry Beaver can be found in a variety of Duluth products and in its commercials.
The Canteen, on the fourth floor of the Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters, doesn't serve food. But it provides a space for employees to relax and enjoy their food from home or from restaurants a short walk away in downtown Mount Horeb. The Canteen also has an outdoor deck with a fire pit.
Varun Bhatia, left, and Neerav Varshney, with Tata Consultancy Services, have a meeting in The Canteen cafeteria space at Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Employee work spaces at Duluth Trading Co.'s new corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb rim the edges of the building's interior to take advantage of natural light. The office building provides sweeping views of the village and the rural Dane County countryside.
A renovated former farm implement building, right, is across the street from the new corporate headquarters for Duluth Trading Co. The advertising on the side of the implement building had been faded and covered with vines but has been repainted. The building is home to a 4,500-square-foot event center on the second floor, while a restaurant tenant is being sought for the first floor.
Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters rises a block off of Main Street in downtown Mount Horeb. With 205 employees and room for more, its presence is helping to trigger growth in the downtown.
The Canteen, on the fourth floor of the Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters, doesn't serve food. But it provides a space for employees to relax and enjoy their food from home or from restaurants a short walk away in downtown Mount Horeb. The Canteen also has an outdoor deck with a fire pit.
The boardroom at Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
An employee kitchenette at Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
The interior design of Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb reflects the image of the company's rugged casual and work wear clothing.
A view of downtown Mount Horeb from Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb.