Duluth Holdings post fiscal third-quarter loss that misses analysts' expectations

MOUNT HOREB — Duluth Holdings Inc., parent of Duluth Trading, on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Mount Horeb-based clothing and tools supplier reported a loss of $6.2 million, or 19 cents per share, on revenue of $147.1 million.
Zacks consensus estimate of analysts was for a loss of 7 cents per share.
In the same period a year ago, Duluth Holdings had earnings of $2.8 million, or 9 cents per share on revenue of $145.3 million.
“The customer response to our updated brand positioning has been strong and led to a Q3 increase in net sales of 1.3%,” Sam Sato, president and CEO, said in a statement. “That said, we are seeing the impacts of the inflationary environment on our core consumers which we believe will continue through Q4 and into next year. In Q3 we took appropriate actions aligned with the shift in consumer behavior resulting in contraction in our selling gross margins. Reflecting a softer consumer backdrop, we are updating our full year guidance.”
Duluth Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 5 cents to 20 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $650 million to $680 million.
Stephanie Pugliese, who has been president of Duluth Trading Co. since 2012 and CEO since 2015, shows off the Ball Room, an employee meeting space on the fourth floor of the company's new corporate headquarters in downtown Mount Horeb. The 108,000-square-foot building is home to 205 employees and has room for growth. The headquarters had been located in Belleville, where the company still maintains its distribution center, call center and an outlet store. The Belleville operations can employ up to 1,300 people during peak season for the clothing company.
A steel sculpture of the Angry Beaver by noted Mount Horeb metal artist John Pahlas greets visitors in the lobby at Duluth Trading Co. The sculpture is made from old tools, scraps and other pieces of metal. The Angry Beaver can be found in a variety of Duluth products and in its commercials.
The Canteen, on the fourth floor of the Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters, doesn't serve food. But it provides a space for employees to relax and enjoy their food from home or from restaurants a short walk away in downtown Mount Horeb. The Canteen also has an outdoor deck with a fire pit.
Varun Bhatia, left, and Neerav Varshney, with Tata Consultancy Services, have a meeting in The Canteen cafeteria space at Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Employee work spaces at Duluth Trading Co.'s new corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb rim the edges of the building's interior to take advantage of natural light. The office building provides sweeping views of the village and the rural Dane County countryside.
A renovated former farm implement building, right, is across the street from the new corporate headquarters for Duluth Trading Co. The advertising on the side of the implement building had been faded and covered with vines but has been repainted. The building is home to a 4,500-square-foot event center on the second floor, while a restaurant tenant is being sought for the first floor.
Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters rises a block off of Main Street in downtown Mount Horeb. With 205 employees and room for more, its presence is helping to trigger growth in the downtown.
Varun Bhatia, left, and Neerav Varshney, with Tata Consultancy Services, have a meeting in The Canteen cafeteria space at Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
The boardroom at Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
An employee kitchenette at Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Employee work spaces at Duluth Trading Co.'s new corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb rim the edges of the building's interior to take advantage of natural light. The office building provides sweeping views of the village and the rural Dane County countryside.
The interior design of Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb reflects the image of the company's rugged casual and work wear clothing.
A renovated former farm implement building, right, is across the street from the new corporate headquarters for Duluth Trading Co. The advertising on the side of the implement building had been faded and covered with vines but has been repainted. The building is home to a 4,500-square-foot event center on the second floor, while a restaurant tenant is being sought for the first floor.
A view of downtown Mount Horeb from Duluth Trading Company's corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters in Mount Horeb.