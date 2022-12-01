Duluth Holdings post fiscal third-quarter loss that misses analysts' expectations

“The customer response to our updated brand positioning has been strong and led to a Q3 increase in net sales of 1.3%,” Sam Sato, president and CEO, said in a statement. “That said, we are seeing the impacts of the inflationary environment on our core consumers which we believe will continue through Q4 and into next year. In Q3 we took appropriate actions aligned with the shift in consumer behavior resulting in contraction in our selling gross margins. Reflecting a softer consumer backdrop, we are updating our full year guidance.”