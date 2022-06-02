 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duluth Holdings posts fiscal Q1 loss as sales decline

  • Updated
  • 0
Duluth Trading Co. headquarters, State Journal generic file photo

Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters rises a block off of Main Street in downtown Mount Horeb. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Mount-Horeb-based Duluth Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.3 million, as sales fell compared to a year ago.

The clothing and tools supplier said it had a loss of $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, on net sales of $122.9 million for the three months ended May 1, down from net income of $0.5 million, or 2 cents per share, on net sales of $133.4 million a year ago.

The company said that excluding the $3.9 million carryover of freight costs, net income would have been $1.6 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, in the first quarter.

Duluth Holdings said it expects full-year earnings to be 93 cents to $1.02 per share, and revenue in the range of $730 million to $755 million.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate our continued operational effectiveness in the face of an uneven macro environment,” Duluth Holdings President and CEO Sam Sato said in a statement. “With our inventories in a healthy position at quarter end and digital marketing tactics that draw on elevated data analytics, we are meeting the needs of our customers and executing our strategies for long-term brand growth.”

The company also announced that it is launching Duluth by Duluth Trading Co., its core workwear brand, and rebranding Alaskan Hardgear as AKHG, which is now expanded to include women’s.

Fave 5: Barry Adams' picks for 2020

