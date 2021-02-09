Election of Democratic chair portends change at post office

The Postal Service is coming out of a chaotic stretch that included the delivery of tens of millions of mail-in ballots followed by a record holiday volume of more than 1.1 billion letters and packages during the pandemic.

DeJoy offered an apology during the meeting while acknowledging a confluence of events — record volume, a workforce depleted by COVID-19 and quarantines, capacity limits on trucking and commercial flights, and several winter storms. By the time Christmas arrived, more than a third of first-class mail was late even though DeJoy said Tuesday that “we threw everything we had at it.”

He declined to disparage weary workers while promising to make overdue improvements. “For too many years, postal employees have been asked to do more with less, forced to employ antiquated systems, utilize outmoded equipment and drive outdated vehicles,” DeJoy said.

All of that mail helped the Postal Service improve its quarterly financial performance, officials said Tuesday. All told, there was a 25% growth in holiday package shipping but the gains were partially offset by overtime and other costs associated with dealing with the volume.

Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, said the pandemic has given postal carriers an opportunity to shine.