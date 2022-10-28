 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Elkhorn auto dealership has license officially revoked after rolling back odometers, falsifying titles

  • 0

An Elkhorn automotive sales dealership has officially had its license revoked.

The state of Wisconsin revoked the wholesale vehicle dealer license for Kurlz Infinite Auto Sales Inc. LLC, N5876 U.S.  Highway 12 No. 295 in Elkhorn, for unlicensed retail sales, and title and odometer fraud.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that Kurlz Infinite Auto Sales violated state law when they sold motor vehicles to retail customers, rolled back odometers on vehicles and falsified title documents when selling vehicles to customers.

Due to the nature of the violations, the department revoked the license of Kurlz Infinite Auto Sales effective Aug. 23.

The decision to revoke the license was upheld by a WisDOT hearing on Sept. 26. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals. The dealer did not appeal, and the decision is final.

People are also reading…

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How economists say the midterm election will affect the stock market into 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News