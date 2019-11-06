{{featured_button_text}}
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, shown in April, tweeted on Tuesday that he will donate 1 million trees to a famous North Carolina YouTuber's effort to plant 20 million.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, shown in April, tweeted on Tuesday that he will donate 1 million trees to a famous North Carolina YouTuber's effort to plant 20 million. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Tesla fans who have been waiting for the electric car company to unveil its long-promised pickup truck can now circle a debut date on their calendars: Nov. 21.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted out that date Wednesday morning for when the company plans to show off what he has called on many occasions the "cybertruck."

"Cybertruck unveil on Nov. 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory," Musk tweeted. SpaceX, one of the other company's that Musk runs, is headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., near Los Angeles.

Musk, and Tesla, have been somewhat coy about what the truck will look like. The company has hinted about the truck for months, and in March, Musk tweeted out what could only be called the barest of conceptual photos of the vehicle, which he included along with a mention of the sci-fi classic film "Blade Runner".

In October, Musk stoked enthusiasm for the so-called "cybertruck" when he tweeted that it was "closer to an armored personnel carrier of the future" than any other vehicle on the road.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment about its plans for the its truck's debut.

