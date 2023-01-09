8 industries where job openings are increasing

- June 2022 job openings (preliminary): 459K
-- Change since June 2021: +17%
- June 2022 hires (preliminary): 220K
-- Change since June 2021: -9%
"Other Services" is a catch-all category created by the BLS for jobs not accounted for elsewhere. According to the bureau, they include repairing equipment and machinery, promoting or administering religious activities, grantmaking, advocacy, and providing a variety of services such as dry cleaning and laundry, personal care, death care, pet care, photofinishing, temporary parking, and dating.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit personal care businesses especially hard as many people avoided close contact and governments imposed stay-at-home orders and restrictions. Even as businesses reopened, their capacity was often limited.
Now, the industry is expected to grow at more than 8% between 2020 and 2030, almost five times faster than the average growth for all employment—and that does not include the recovery of jobs lost during the pandemic. Among the contributors behind the growth include the demand for services, especially as people saw themselves on Zoom calls; more customers, particularly among men; and new services, from eyebrow tattoos to tattoo removal.