Americans are taking more control over their work lives – because they have to

One thing that’s become clear in the past few tumultuous – and for many, traumatic – years is that it’s easy to feel like there is no control in our lives. Control is a
basic psychological need that helps people feel like they have agency, from how they live to where they work. One area where people have tried to wrestle back control is around work.
As a Rice University business school professor and
author, I’ve examined through my research, teaching and readership the complex relationships between employees and their employers for nearly two decades. The aftermath of the pandemic is the latest iteration of a timeless negotiation between labor and management over control that took on added significance these past few years.
The pandemic accelerated a development that began years ago when workers realized they needed to take on more responsibility for directing their careers. This major shift reflects a potentially exciting but also unnerving reality for millions of workers.
Workers take on side hustles not just for the money, but also to compensate for limited control in their traditional jobs. Jeff Greenberg via Universal Images Group/Getty Images From lifer to independent worker
For decades, employers had the upper hand in negotiating terms with employees. People exchanged unconditional loyalty to an employer for lifetime employment and a secure retirement. That model
started to erode with an increase in corporate restructuring in the 1980s and 1990s. With the prospects of a secure job and comfortable retirement more elusive, employees switched jobs to regain some control. They sought the promise of a higher salary and a better work life. In the past decade, the average tenure at an employer dropped nearly 10%.
During the pandemic, a tight labor market allowed employees
to use job mobility to feel greater control over their lives. Additionally, the freedoms afforded by remote work offset some of the losses of control caused by the pandemic. But the reality is that while changing jobs leads to a short-term boost in job satisfaction, that feeling is usually only temporary.
In a post-pandemic world, a new model is emerging that reflects concerns of a slowing economy and more uncertain future. Employees are increasingly rejecting the belief that a single job can s
atisfy all of their financial and psychological needs. Instead, people are turning to building a portfolio of simultaneous roles to create their career.
With
“career portfolioing,” employees become free agents, relying increasingly on themselves to carve out a meaningful and rewarding professional life. They put together a mosaic of positions to collectively fulfill their aspirations around income, advancement, skill development and enjoyment. They are no longer subject to a longstanding relationship with a single, lifetime employer, or dependent on a strong job market.
One sign of the rise of career portfolioing is the increase in side hustles. In 2021, 34% of Americans reported having a side hustle, and over
60 million people planned to start one. As inflation rose, side hustles provided extra income in the face of soaring prices. But people also turned to side hustles for new learning opportunities (28%) and to find more enjoyable work (38%).
In research I’ve been conducting on side hustles in the sharing economy, I am finding that many people take these gigs to compensate for limited control in their “traditional” jobs. Although gig work comes with its own set of challenges – lack of benefits is a key one – people feel liberated by greater control over where, when and how they work. Switching on an app shifts allegiance from one company to another. Turning off an app ends the workday in an instant. People rely on side hustles to earn additional income but also because of the freedom that comes from being an independent worker.
Another benefit of portfolioing is hedging risk. Sudden layoffs, such as those recently
affecting the tech industry, leave people feeling exposed to financial hardship and identity loss from being involuntarily sent to the exit. When facing difficult times at one job, people can turn to other parts of their career portfolio for security and stability. Taking action on values
During the pandemic, people’s sense of mortality increased as the threat of serious illness or even death spread. Such times often prompt a deep reflection on values, including the
purpose of work. When people took stock of their jobs, many did not like what they saw and quit at record numbers. Or, if they stayed, they increasingly pushed employers to align better with their values.
Historically, business organizations stayed quiet about controversial social issues, such as LGBTQ rights, racial justice and abortion – unless there was a
very direct profit motive. That’s changed dramatically as employees increasingly demand clarity on company values – and actions to back them up. Sixty percent of workers approve of business leaders speaking out on social and political issues, and one quarter of respondents to a recent survey reported turning down a job opportunity because of a company’s position on social issues.
Employees, too, appear to be more comfortable expressing their views. At the beginning of the century, I conducted
one of my first research studies on understanding how employees convince their workplaces to take a stance on divisive social issues. I found that employees concealed their values by framing them as economic opportunities. For example, sustainability initiatives around energy efficiency were cast as good for the bottom line.
When I recently
ran a similar study, the dynamics had shifted. Employees were much more willing to talk about moral values and less willing to translate social issues into business issues. Such a dramatic reversal reflects employees’ growing sense of empowerment to make work more aligned with their needs. It’s hard to feel in control of your life if you need to suppress or even contradict deeply held values at a place where you spend most of your waking day. A better future for work
Career portfolioing reflects a future in which uncertainty is too high to rely on a single institution to fulfill basic needs, and a failure of modern work organizations to deliver what employees truly value.
For employees, career portfolioing means more latitude over how their career unfolds. Instead of rising to the next rung of an often pre-defined and inflexible corporate ladder, they might instead think about the next addition to their portfolio, whether starting a new part-time job, taking a new class or pursuing a business idea. Elements of a career portfolio not only get added to produce income or personal growth, but also to support a person’s values.
No doubt, there are potential obstacles. Taking responsibility for a career portfolio requires additional effort. In our book “
Joy at Work,” co-author Marie Kondo and I find that it’s all too easy to take on too many tasks and subsequently burn out. People get trapped into thinking the more they do, the better they’ll feel. Avoiding burnout starts with anchoring a career portfolio based on values and an ideal work life.
For employers, career portfolioing means competing for the full attention of their own workforce. I believe it should prompt a deeper reflection about how to better meet the needs of employees – or else they may leave or
quiet quit. Scott Sonenshein does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
Jobs projected to grow the most in the next decade
Jobs projected to grow the most in the next decade
With the pace of work speeding up, and demands on workers and companies ever-changing, it's no secret the jobs of the future will be quite different from today's jobs, much less the jobs of the past. Although technology has been a significant factor in changing many workplaces in the United States, the tech industry is slated to grow slower than some other key industries.
Stacker compiled a list of 30 jobs expected to grow the most by 2031, using Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Projections data current as of Sept. 8, 2022. Jobs are ranked by the percentage difference between actual 2021 employment figures and projected employment figures for 2031. Ties are broken by a field's number of overall projected jobs in 2031.
The health care sector is expected to experience a boom in the next decade. In fact, the top three fastest-growing industries—specialty hospitals, home health care services, and health care practitioner offices—all fall under its umbrella. Other industries that made
the top 10 for the next decade include power communication line construction, electronic shopping, and financial investment.
It's also worth noting that many of the jobs on this list virtually disappeared during the pandemic—jobs like ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers—so their expected growth may be due less to new opportunities by 2031 than the fact that there were so few of those jobs in 2021.
By 2030, experts also predict job seekers will need a
whole new host of skills to impress their potential employers. Future skills include digital literacy, emotional and social intelligence, computational thinking, and cognitive flexibility. Taken together, these traits could signal both that top job applicants must be willing to adapt to a rapidly changing environment and that human value—like a warm bedside manner—can't simply be replaced by automation. You may also like: States with the most farmland
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#30. Roustabouts, oil and gas
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +8,600 (23.0% change)
- 2021 employment: 37,300
- Projected 2031 employment: 45,900
- Projected annual job openings: 5,600
While the barrier to entry is very low, being a roustabout—a laborer without specific technical skills—requires a good deal of physical stamina. However, suppose you can withstand the physicality and long hours. In that case, you can have an exciting career dismantling machinery and doing other physical work on oil and gas drilling, refining, and distribution sites.
Said M // Shutterstock
#29. Entertainment attendants and related workers, all other
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +1,100 (23.2% change)
- 2021 employment: 4,700
- Projected 2031 employment: 5,800
- Projected annual job openings: 1,500
Whether working with crowds at amusement parks or maintaining a bowling alley, entertainment attendants can enter the industry with no advanced degree and minimal experience. If you are a friendly person with the ability to handle large groups of people, you can enter this industry easily.
Senior Airman Greg Nash // U.S. Air Force
#28. Operations research analysts
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +24,200 (23.2% change)
- 2021 employment: 104,200
- Projected 2031 employment: 128,300
- Projected annual job openings: 10,300
Operations research analysts
work with mathematical models and complex analytic methods to help companies produce top-notch solutions and solve problems. The demand for operations research analysts is already high in the biotech industry and is expected to increase: The job represents one of the six most in-demand biopharmaceutical careers. The median annual salary for an operations research analyst in the biopharma industry is $83,890.
Semiglass // Shutterstock
#27. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +59,400 (24.1% change)
- 2021 employment: 246,700
- Projected 2031 employment: 306,100
- Projected annual job openings: 28,900
Postsecondary health specialties teachers instruct college-level courses on topics like dentistry, medicine, pharmacy, public health, and veterinary medicine. Employment of postsecondary teachers will rise as enrollment at postsecondary schools is projected to increase, though some postsecondary instructors are expected to be employed only part-time. The average annual salary for a postsecondary health specialty teacher is $122,320.
Ness Kerton/AusAID // Flickr
#26. Dancers
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +1,500 (24.5% change)
- 2021 employment: 6,200
- Projected 2031 employment: 7,700
- Projected annual job openings: 1,300
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many dancers had to look for creative ways to make money. For some,
a change meant switching to administrative or consultation roles, while others were able to enjoy a less formal way of dance. Due to the proliferation of recording performances on video during the pandemic, the industry continues to grow an expected 27% from 2021 to 2031.
Artur Didyk // Shutterstock
#25. Personal care and service workers, all other
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +26,000 (24.9% change)
- 2021 employment: 104,400
- Projected 2031 employment: 130,400
- Projected annual job openings: 22,600
The personal care industry is thriving now that the public is allowed back in salons and spas without restrictions. During the early days of the pandemic,
salons saw an increase in sales after exploring technologies to book in-home visits and schedule storefront appointments. As a result of new service options and reviving demand, the personal care industry is slated to grow 14% between 2021 and 2031.
Canva
#24. Occupational therapy assistants
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +11,000 (25.4% change)
- 2021 employment: 43,400
- Projected 2031 employment: 54,500
- Projected annual job openings: 8,700
The job outlook for occupational therapy assistants is very positive, and occupational therapy assistant jobs are
expected to grow steadily for the foreseeable future. Those considering a career in occupational therapy can expect to work with people of all ages and have tremendous career flexibility, with opportunities to work with children, people with disabilities, students, or people with behavioral issues.
Canva
#23. Home health and personal care aides
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +924,000 (25.4% change)
- 2021 employment: 3,636,900
- Projected 2031 employment: 4,560,900
- Projected annual job openings: 711,700
There is a significant
shortage of home health care workers because of the pandemic. But the industry requires minimal on-the-job training, so it's an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to change their career.
ALPA PROD // Shutterstock
#22. Epidemiologists
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +2,200 (25.8% change)
- 2021 employment: 8,600
- Projected 2031 employment: 10,900
- Projected annual job openings: 800
Epidemiologists are important workers during a pandemic because they study and determine the causes of a disease's spread. Through online tech platforms, including websites where preliminary research can be quickly publicized, scientists can now communicate faster and share results across time zones.
Canva
#21. Software developers
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +370,600 (26.0% change)
- 2021 employment: 1,425,900
- Projected 2031 employment: 1,796,500
- Projected annual job openings: 143,400
The pandemic increased software jobs and
accessibility for those who want to learn how to program. This means there is a lot of job security in this field. Furthermore, with the increase in cyberattacks, software developers are in higher demand than ever to create security software.
Canva
#20. Physical therapist assistants
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +25,600 (26.5% change)
- 2021 employment: 96,500
- Projected 2031 employment: 122,100
- Projected annual job openings: 17,900
Physical therapist assistants are expected to be in higher demand
as the U.S. population ages, requiring more services. Different from a physical therapist aide, a physical therapist assistant can provide physical therapy under the supervision of a licensed physical therapist and often participates in administrative activities like billing or risk management. Usually, a physical therapist uses an assistant to help implement treatment by working side-by-side with the patient.
Free stajler // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Animal trainers
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +14,300 (27.1% change)
- 2021 employment: 52,900
- Projected 2031 employment: 67,200
- Projected annual job openings: 10,600
Support service animals help many people—
even college students adjusting to campus life—but require a qualified animal trainer. With the proper training, service animals can help address Americans' mental health needs. Trainers don't need advanced degrees and can learn on the job or apprentice with an expert.
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#18. Solar photovoltaic installers
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +4,600 (27.2% change)
- 2021 employment: 17,100
- Projected 2031 employment: 21,700
- Projected annual job openings: 2,500
Solar photovoltaic installers assemble, install, and
repair solar panel systems, which convert sunlight to electricity. As solar panels become increasingly popular around the country, installers are expected to be in high demand. The average solar photovoltaic installer earns an annual salary of about $39,240 annually.
anatoliy_gleb // Shutterstock
#17. Physician assistants
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +38,400 (27.6% change)
- 2021 employment: 139,100
- Projected 2031 employment: 177,500
- Projected annual job openings: 12,700
Like other jobs in the health care sector, physician assistants will be increasingly needed as the
U.S. population grows older and needs more medical attention. Unlike a medical assistant, a physician assistant can examine patients, offer a diagnosis, administer vaccinations, provide follow-up counseling, and prescribe medications. In some areas with a shortage of doctors, physician assistants can even serve as leading primary care providers.
Steve Pivnick // U.S. Air Force
#16. Logisticians
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +54,100 (27.7% change)
- 2021 employment: 195,000
- Projected 2031 employment: 249,100
- Projected annual job openings: 24,800
The recent supply chain issues made it clear that more companies need help from logisticians. Understanding the life cycle of a product—from acquisition to distribution—helps an organization manage its supply chain.
Monthira // Shutterstock
#15. Medical and health services managers
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +136,200 (28.3% change)
- 2021 employment: 480,700
- Projected 2031 employment: 616,900
- Projected annual job openings: 56,600
One of the most noticeable changes to the health care system since the pandemic began has been a sharp increase in telemedicine. As a result, health care providers are now accessible through multiple tech platforms, requiring more managers to handle the workload. While this job requires an advanced degree, there is much room for growth and earning potential.
Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock
#14. Taxi drivers
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +36,600 (28.5% change)
- 2021 employment: 128,500
- Projected 2031 employment: 165,100
- Projected annual job openings: 19,400
As elderly and disabled people become more numerous, especially in rural areas, they will need help getting around. In urban areas, too, people are choosing to own fewer cars, drive less, and more frequently get taxis or lifts from ride-share services like Uber and Lyft.
New Africa // Shutterstock
#13. Choreographers
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +1,900 (29.7% change)
- 2021 employment: 6,300
- Projected 2031 employment: 8,100
- Projected annual job openings: 1,400
The pandemic forced performers to get creative:
One famous choreographer even designed a Zoom performance when restrictions prevented in-person events. But now that people are returning to theaters, choreographers are in demand more than ever. As a result, dancing teams are relearning how to coordinate and perform in front of crowds, and choreography is the foundation of a great production.
Kirill Gorshkov // Shutterstock
#12. Animal caretakers
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +86,900 (29.9% change)
- 2021 employment: 290,700
- Projected 2031 employment: 377,600
- Projected annual job openings: 70,400
One in 5 households adopted a cat or dog at the beginning of the pandemic, and many of those animals didn't stay with them long-term. If caretakers help people looking for pets have a better understanding of what they'll need to provide for their new companions, that will reduce the number of animals coming back to shelters in search of a real forever home. No advanced degree is needed for this job, which is one of the reasons it is projected to grow a lot in the next 10 years.
Canva
#11. Web developers
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +28,900 (30.3% change)
- 2021 employment: 95,300
- Projected 2031 employment: 124,100
- Projected annual job openings: 11,000
E-commerce is more popular than ever, making web developers invaluable for businesses. Additionally, the increase in devices drives developers to create interfaces that work with all types of mobile phones, tablets, and laptops—as well as all the different browser apps.
Elle Aon // Shutterstock
#10. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +4,200 (31.7% change)
- 2021 employment: 13,200
- Projected 2031 employment: 17,400
- Projected annual job openings: 3,600
Team sports are essential to child development, so outdoor games continued to gain popularity even during the pandemic. Depending on the type of sport and classification, umpires and referees need moderate on-the-job training. A year of training is usually necessary to become an umpire or referee, but there are many options for employment.
Canva
#9. Statisticians
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +11,200 (32.7% change)
- 2021 employment: 34,200
- Projected 2031 employment: 45,300
- Projected annual job openings: 3,900
While statistician careers are expected to grow steadily in the next decade as
data becomes increasingly available and computing power grows stronger, statistician jobs grew a whopping 70% in the past decade. The number of undergraduates majoring in statistics is rising, but experts are concerned that that still might not meet demand.
U.S. Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Information security analysts
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +56,500 (34.7% change)
- 2021 employment: 163,000
- Projected 2031 employment: 219,500
- Projected annual job openings: 19,500
Information security analysts are responsible for
preventing cyberattacks and security breaches and keeping software up to date. Today, the highest concentration of these analysts is in Washington D.C., followed by New York City and Minneapolis. The largest employers of information security analysts are computer systems design services, finance and insurance firms, and management companies.
FrameStockFootages // Shutterstock
#7. Athletes and sports competitors
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +5,700 (35.7% change)
- 2021 employment: 15,800
- Projected 2031 employment: 21,500
- Projected annual job openings: 2,900
Sports events were on pause for a long time during the early days of the pandemic, and they are still slow to return to pre-pandemic numbers. Competitors have to relearn team dynamics and adjust to new safety guidelines, but audiences are ready to embrace this form of entertainment once again.
Canva
#6. Data scientists
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +40,500 (35.8% change)
- 2021 employment: 113,300
- Projected 2031 employment: 153,900
- Projected annual job openings: 13,500
Data science careers have a lot of income growth potential, which is one reason why so many newcomers flock to the industry. Individual contributors can earn a base salary of up to $200,000, and managers can reach $300,000 annually. But this job usually requires at least a bachelor's degree in mathematics, statistics, or science and impeccable problem-solving skills.
ViDI Studio // Shutterstock
#5. Cooks, restaurant
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +459,900 (36.6% change)
- 2021 employment: 1,255,600
- Projected 2031 employment: 1,715,600
- Projected annual job openings: 274,000
The growth rate for restaurant cook employment is
largely attributable to casual dining and eateries rather than full-service restaurants. Dining trends indicate more people are looking to eat on the go, especially after the pandemic shifted dine-in customers to takeout, even at fancier restaurants. In California alone, the number of chefs and head cooks is expected to increase by 14.3% from 2016 to 2026. The median annual salary for cooks in the state is currently $47,848.
Chef Ayabonga Gope // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Motion picture projectionists
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +800 (40.3% change)
- 2021 employment: 2,000
- Projected 2031 employment: 2,800
- Projected annual job openings: 700
Moviegoers didn't get a lot of chances to watch their favorites on the big screen during the pandemic. But now restrictions are less intense, and customers are lining up at cinemas. That means many more opportunities are available for motion picture projectionists. Luckily, a projectionist can learn on the job; no degree or certification is necessary.
ALPA PROD // Shutterstock
#3. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +25,600 (40.5% change)
- 2021 employment: 63,200
- Projected 2031 employment: 88,800
- Projected annual job openings: 24,100
As entertainment activities resume, workers are needed to handle the influx of customers. In addition, new types of experiences are drawing more people from their homes. For example,
a museum in China created a game that allows visitors to go back in time, and the buzz is resulting in lots of new patrons. Ticket holders and ushers get to witness these miracles with minimal on-the-job training and no prior experience.
Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#2. Wind turbine service technicians
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +4,900 (44.3% change)
- 2021 employment: 11,100
- Projected 2031 employment: 16,100
- Projected annual job openings: 1,900
Wind turbine service technicians install, inspect, maintain, and
operate wind turbines. In 2016, the job was the fastest-growing of the decade, with employment projected to double by 2026. Job prospects are still very promising. Most wind turbine service technicians start their careers at a technical school or achieve an associate degree at a community college and earn an average annual salary of $52,260.
Siemens AG // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Nurse practitioners
- 2021-2031 projected employment change: +112,700 (45.7% change)
- 2021 employment: 246,700
- Projected 2031 employment: 359,400
- Projected annual job openings: 26,800
There is expected to be a high demand for all nurses as the
baby boomer population continues to age and requires more medical care. Nurse practitioners are especially in demand for team-based models of care. While physicians' offices employ the largest percentage of nurse practitioners, there is also a need at nursing homes, urgent care centers, home health organizations, and Veterans Affairs hospitals.
shopify Partners // Burst
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.