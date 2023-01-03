Despite the headlines of massive layoffs in the tech industry, the job market is still running hot. Americans are dropping out of the labor force as an aging population and a lack of immigration mean that the competition for workers will remain fierce.

Of course, pay is paramount for most people — but beyond an attractive salary, in the current environment companies need to find new ways to distinguish themselves as an employer of choice, experts say.

“At first, companies were throwing money at the problem: You had retention bonuses, and you had pay adjustments. And those did serve a purpose,” said Melissa Swift, U.S. transformation leader at consulting firm Mercer. “But now we're seeing a shift to sustainable retention strategies: What can you do going forward that will actually continue to retain people so you don’t keep trying to put out the fire with cash.”

Here are five of the top strategies and benefits experts say will be important in 2023.

Hint: It goes beyond free lunch, commuting stipends and other sweeteners that dominated this year’s return-to-office push.

Here are the 5 benefits US employees want most 1. Remote work 2. Flexibility 3. Sustainable work 4. Financial health 5. Job security