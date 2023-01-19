Nurse practitioners have the best job in health care, US New & World Report says

Is being a nurse better than being a doctor? According to U.S. News & World Report, at least one sort of nurse is.

Nurse practitioners are registered nurses who have a higher degree, which allows them to “take patient histories, perform physical exams, order labs, analyze lab results, prescribe medicines, authorize treatments and educate patients and families on continued care,” U.S. News wrote.

“NPs are thrilled to have their role recognized by U.S. News World & Report as the top health care job and the second-ranked best job of any field,” April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, told Daily Nurse. “This honor is a testament to the outstanding care delivered by the nation’s more than 355,000 licensed NPs to patients in more than 1 billion visits each year.”

To determine its rankings within each profession, U.S. News compared median salary, unemployment rate, 10-year growth volume and percentage, stress level and work-life balance.

Being No. 1 means nurse practitioners beat physician assistants (No. 2), physical therapists (No. 3), dentists (No. 4) and veterinarian (No. 5). Physicians don’t appear on the list until No. 6.

Here are the top 10 health care jobs, along with their projected jobs, median salary and education needed.

1. Nurse practitioner

Projected jobs: 112,700

Median salary: $120,680

Education needed: master’s

2. Physician assistant

Projected jobs: 38,400

Median salary: $121,530

Education needed: master’s

3. Physical therapist

Projected jobs: 40, 400

Median salary: $95,620

Education needed: doctorate

4. Dentist

Projected jobs: 7,700

Median salary: $160,370

Education needed: doctorate

5. Veterinarian

Projected jobs: 16,800

Median salary: $100,370

Education needed: doctorate

6. Physician

Projected jobs: 19,400

Median salary: $208,000

Education needed: doctorate

7. Orthodontist

Projected jobs: 300

Median salary: $208,000

Education needed: doctorate

8. Registered nurse

Projected jobs: 195,400

Median salary: $77,600

Education needed: bachelor’s

9. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

Projected jobs: 300

Median salary: $208,000

Education needed: doctorate

10. Nurse anesthetist

Projected jobs: 5,300

Median salary: $195,610

Education needed: master’s

___

Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K #50. Administrative services managers #49. General and operations managers #48. Facilities managers #47. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance #46. Advertising and promotions managers #45. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary #44. Human resources managers #43. Education administrators, postsecondary #42. Nurse midwives #41. Training and development managers #40. Public relations managers #39. Construction managers #38. Producers and directors #37. Financial risk specialists #36. Physicists #35. Anthropology and archaeology teachers, postsecondary #34. Petroleum engineers #33. Economics teachers, postsecondary #32. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers #31. Financial and investment analysts #30. Psychiatrists #29. Law teachers, postsecondary #28. Computer systems analysts #27. Optometrists #26. Lawyers #25. Fundraising managers #24. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers #23. Marketing managers #22. Database architects #21. Management analysts #20. Nurse anesthetists #19. Engineering teachers, postsecondary #18. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes #17. Chemical engineers #16. Biochemists and biophysicists #15. Personal financial advisors #14. Computer and information systems managers #13. Financial managers #12. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists #11. Veterinarians #10. Actuaries #9. Computer and information research scientists #8. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary #7. Software developers #6. Physician assistants #5. Medical and health services managers #4. Information security analysts #3. Athletes and sports competitors #2. Data scientists #1. Nurse practitioners