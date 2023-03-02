Despite efforts from Portage city officials, representatives from Energizer Holdings say they intend to go forward with phased closings for both the Portage and Fennimore plants.

In a statement, an Energizer Holdings spokesperson confirmed the impending closures:

"Energizer Holdings recently met with representatives from Local 695 and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters regarding our intent to conduct a phased closing of our Portage and Fennimore facilities in Wisconsin. We have no plans to close additional facilities. As we work toward a final resolution in Wisconsin, we will continue to focus on our colleagues – the people closest to this issue and who matter most."

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters released a statement in mid-January alleging that Energizer had plans to close its Fennimore and Portage facilities, adding that the two facilities employed around 600 Teamsters members.

According to an Energizer representative, however, that number isn't accurate.

"The 600 figure is not correct, not even if you include the Fennimore location," said the representative. "Even when fully staffed, we employ fewer than 200 people at the Portage location."