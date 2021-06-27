Eric Ness: Disaster planning doesn’t end with COVID-19 — the SBA can help

COVID-19 changed the way we do business, but one thing that has not changed: the need for small business disaster plans and preparation.

This summer, Wisconsin is already facing an elevated wildfire threat, and severe storms could cause flooding and other damage. Cybersecurity disruptions are possible anytime, and last year saw civil unrest that impacted some Wisconsin small businesses.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is here to help. To date during the COVID-19 pandemic the SBA has approved 3.8 million Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and another 11.8 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans giving American small businesses access to more than $1 trillion to keep their dreams alive.

Regardless of where a disaster comes from, there are five words you need to remember — prior planning prevents poor performance. Here are 10 tips to help you plan and prepare: