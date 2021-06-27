Eric Ness: Disaster planning doesn’t end with COVID-19 — the SBA can help

COVID-19 changed the way we do business, but one thing that has not changed: the need for small business disaster plans and preparation.
This summer, Wisconsin is already facing an elevated wildfire threat, and severe storms could cause flooding and other damage. Cybersecurity disruptions are possible anytime, and last year saw civil unrest that impacted some Wisconsin small businesses.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is here to help. To date during the COVID-19 pandemic the SBA has approved 3.8 million Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and another 11.8 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans giving American small businesses access to more than $1 trillion to keep their dreams alive.
Regardless of where a disaster comes from, there are five words you need to remember — prior planning prevents poor performance. Here are 10 tips to help you plan and prepare:
- Check your insurance. Not all insurance policies cover every type of disaster. Know what your business insurance protects against — and expand your coverage if necessary.
- Know your risks. What are the most serious threats to your business? What will their impact be? Create a list. Review your county’s hazard analysis and mitigation plans. It will provide clues to what has happened in the past so you can be prepared for the future.
- Know your operations. Identify business functions and processes that are vital to your survival. Write them down then document procedures for workarounds and/or manual processes. Identify who can do what in cases of emergency and develop a training plan to cross train your team.
- Know your employees. Your employees are your business’ number one asset. Their safety is key. Make sure you can keep in touch with them no matter what. Create a contact tree and keep it up to date. Print a hard copy in case phone, internet, or cellular service goes down. Designate a phone number and/or intranet site where employees can get status updates and leave messages—and practice using it.
- Know your equipment. What do you have, where is it located, and can it be moved to a safe place? If not, where can you outsource production? Take pictures. Inventory all equipment and review every six months. Keep hard copies of all equipment invoices, sales receipts, maintenance records, warranties, and user manuals. Bundle these with those pictures and keep them in a safe, dry place you can access any time.
- Know your key customers, contacts, suppliers, and vendors. Like your employees, these folks are vital to continued operations. Know how to contact them in case of emergency and share contingency plans.
- Know your information technology. Develop a severe weather plan to protect your equipment. Use the 3-2-1 backup rule. Save at least three copies of your data to two types of media and keep one backup at an offsite location. As with your other equipment, take pictures, keep invoices, sales receipts, maintenance records, warranties and user manuals, and keep them in a safe off-site location. Create a separate inventory list of everything you would need to purchase or lease to perform critical business functions. Know who to contact and where to get it during a crisis.
- Know your finances. Replenish or re-start your emergency reserve fund. Build reserves with the goal of being able to cover costs for at least one year. Consider getting a business credit card or establishing a line of credit. Create a must-be-paid list of folks who won’t be lenient when their bill is due. Review insurance to make sure it will adequately cover costs and production processes.
- Create a plan, write it down and test it. Your disaster plan should look a lot like your regular business plan and include sections covering operations, finances, and communications. Need help? Contact an SBA resource partner for advice. Once your plan is in place, contact your county’s emergency management team. Ask to be a part of their next community disaster readiness exercise.
- When disaster strikes, know where to go for help. Become engaged with your community. Get to know your county’s emergency management team, local elected officials, police, and fire. Become involved with your local chamber and other small business and/or community organizations. Above all, reach out to the SBA and our partners for help. We’re in this together, so let us help you keep your small business growing strong.
For detailed information on SBA programs for coronavirus relief, visit www.sba.gov/relief or www.sba.gov/asistencia (en Español).
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Eric Ness is Wisconsin district director of the U.S. Small Business Small Business Administration.