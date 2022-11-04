 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Exact Sciences reports Q3 results that beat Wall Street expectations

Exact Sciences

Researchers at Exact Sciences and UW-Madison are working on "liquid biopsies" for cancer, including blood tests that identify genetic mutations in tumors targeted by drugs. The tests also might track whether cancer has returned after treatment and detect early disease. Research associate Alycia Riehl runs tests on samples at Exact Sciences.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison-based Exact Sciences Corp. on Thursday reported third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.

The company best known for its Cologuard cancer detection product reported a third-quarter loss of $148.8 million, or 84 cents per share, on revenue of $523.1 million.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.10 per share, and seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500.8 million in revenue, the Associated Press reported.

In the third quarter a year ago, Exact Sciences reported a net loss of $166.9 million, or 97 cents per share, on revenue of $456.4 million.

Exact Sciences said it expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion.

Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories

One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.

It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.

For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.

I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.

More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.

But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future. 

That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.

