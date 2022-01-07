Expansive virtual golf lounge in downtown Madison only the beginning for its founder

There are sand traps, undulating greens and winds that can wreak havoc with an approach shot.

Players use real clubs and hit real golf balls on 190 courses from around the world, all from the comfort of an indoor suite. This is where, a half block off Capitol Square, soaking rains and a scorching sun are as much a concern as the threat of mosquitos and alligators.

What’s also missing at Madison’s newest indoor golf lounge is much of the bending.

Sure, you want to bend your knees a bit when hitting a golf ball. But at Hook & Fade, 113 S. Hamilton St., players have automatic ball returns that quickly place a new ball on a tee that rises from a hole in the hitting surface.

Speakers pump in the sounds of the ocean, birds and more. And depending on your lie, you might feel the surface below you tilt as hydraulics replicate the pitch of where a ball sits. The game also features hitting surfaces designed to replicate green, fairway, rough and sand trap.

Hosung Shin’s $2 million golf lounge with its five Golfzon simulators, comfortable seating and a full bar is only the start, and it comes after a major health crisis that could have easily derailed the ambitious project.

Shin, 41, was diagnosed in August with a noncancerous brain tumor. But he forged ahead with a vision he hopes will include a second location in Milwaukee and, over the next five years, 100 more lounges in the Upper Midwest, Mountain West and Deep South. And while he’s counting on those already playing golf to be regular customers, the core of his potential base is those who play little to no golf at all — about 92% of the population, according to the National Golf Foundation.

“What I want to go after is the rest of the population,” Shin said during a tour of his 4,500-square-foot facility. “If you can land 10% of that, that’s 10% of the population that never thought they’d play this in the first place. If we can get them to play this at a regular rate, then you’re talking about a huge entertainment industry.”

Shin, who was born in South Korea before moving to the U.S. with his family when he was 10, points to his home country, where there are more than 10,000 golf simulators. At Golfzon in South Korea, where the company was founded in 2001, more than 57 million rounds are played each year, compared with about 37 million rounds per year on more expensive outdoor golf courses, according to a 2019 article in the Korea Herald.

And with the lower cost barrier, the country’s golf population shot up 74% to 4.7 million in 2017 from 2.7 million in 2012, the newspaper reported. Golfzon now has more than 34,000 simulators at more than 7,400 locations in 63 countries, according to its website.

Last year Golf Digest named Golfzon a winner in the premium simulator category of its Editors’ Choice Awards. The win made Golfzon the only simulator company to receive the award for five consecutive years.

“This business is really about community and bringing people together,” Shin said. “This is a space where it’s not just about eating and drinking and watching a sports game. You’re actually participating in an activity.”

A new thing

The Madison area is flush with golf courses, both public and private, but several businesses with golf simulators have emerged during the past two years. They include Madison Indoor Golf, 2427 S. Stoughton Road; 7 Iron Social, 508 State St.; Blind Shot Social, 177 S. Fair Oaks Ave.; Vitense Golfland, 5501 Schroeder Road; and X-Golf at 1714 Eagan Road and at 1620 Deming Way in Middleton. None, however, use the Golfzon platform.

Hook & Fade is nestled into the heart of Downtown, where thousands of young professionals live and work, and it’s just a few blocks away from a Boulder’s Climbing Gym. The golf lounge can accommodate solo golfers but is more designed for groups of up to six who can rent one of the five lounges for $70 to $90 per hour. The lounges can be used for informal gatherings of friends, parties and business meetings.

One of the attractive features of each simulator is that it can be customized to each player’s level of skill, something that can’t be replicated on a real course but can make a game more enjoyable. Golfers aren’t scattered across a fairway, searching for lost balls in the rough or waving down a drink cart. There’s no pressure from other golfers waiting to hit shots on the same hole.

“The reality is a lot of people hate that feeling,” Shin said. “This allows you to not deal with that. It frees you from that situation.”

Shin is a graduate of the University of Maryland, where he met his wife, Caroline Fuchs, who grew up in Madison and is an immigration attorney. Shin spent time in New York City at PepsiCo and was a consultant at GlaxoSmithKline. In 2015, he and Fuchs moved to Madison to live with his mother-in-law so he could pursue an MBA at a university in London. After completing the degree, he spent two years as the head of marketing at DNA Star and was a managing partner at Farwell Ventures, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In April, Shin began tinkering with startup ideas until he read an article in Golf Digest about golf simulators in South Korea. That’s when he began moving forward with plans to open a simulator business by September. He started the build out in the ULI-owned building in July, but his brain tumor delayed the project’s opening until Nov. 20. Shin spent two weeks in the hospital and has recovered, but the tumor destroyed his pituitary gland, which regulates energy and appetite.

Despite the setback, Shin, who has six family members as investors in the project, is confident about his business plan. The golfing bays range from 450 to 650 square feet, larger than most in the Madison area, while he is paying living wages of at least $18 per hour to his staff of 15 people.

He also has hinted that more than golf lounges could be in his future. He declined to elaborate but said it could include manufacturing, marketing, and research and development. His dreams are ambitious.

“This is the first strategic move of many strategic moves,” Shin said of Hook & Fade. “The real reason we’re doing this is that we really want to understand what drives people to come to a place to play not only golf but any other game. And that is an important insight to have when you want to turn this into a $1 billion company.”

