Family Video stores to close nationwide
The more than 250 remaining Family Video stores, including the one at 990 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska, will close by the end of February, parent company Highland Ventures Ltd. announced Tuesday.
But the franchised Marco’s Pizza businesses that Highland Ventures operates will remain open, including the ones in part of the Onalaska Family Video building and in part of the former Family Video building at 3514 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse. The video rental store in La Crosse closed in July and now is leased by an Anytime Fitness center.
All remaining Family Video stores including the Onalaska location are expected to close by Feb. 28, said Sarah Bednar, Family Video district manager. The closing date for individual stores will depend on how quickly they complete the liquidation sales of their remaining inventory, she said.
