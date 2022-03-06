Fat Pat’s expands from barbecue into its own brews

SPRING GROVE, Minn. — As it turns out, the beers that Patrick Longmire Jr. is crafting and has been selling since early February, are going over well with the barbecue that he and his father make at Fat Pat’s Barbecue and Brewery in Spring Grove.

“So far, it’s been great,” the younger Longmire said of customer reaction to his brews. He added that he’s excited to continue to learn about brewing beer, and to share that knowledge with area residents.

At the moment, Fat Pat’s serves six kinds of its own beer — Pale Ale, Brown Ale, Farm House Ale, IPA, Hazy IPA and Oatmeal Stout. And it’s about to begin serving Bock and Pilsner.

“Farm House and the Hazy seem to be the top sellers right now,” Longmire said. He hopes to keep six to eight beers on tap at all times.

The beers that he brews are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

They are available by the glass and in growlers. Longmire said his beers probably also eventually will be available in crowlers.

Fat Pat’s serves barbecue, burgers, fresh-cut french fries and other sides from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays. “We have no plan to extend the food menu (to additional days) right now,” Longmire said. “Between the family grocery business, the coffee shop and Fat Pat’s, we have to find time off to spend with our family. Unfortunately that means a limited serving time with food. But having it limited to one day a week makes it that much more special. If you can make the trip to Spring Grove, it is definitely worth it.”

As for the food at Fat Pat’s, “Brisket is king,” Longmire said. “But we come close to selling out of everything every week. I do find it hard to recommend burgers at a barbecue joint, but I have to because they hold their own. Our cook, Shawn Buckland, cooks them perfectly every time.”

Longmire and his father, Pat, smoke Fat Pat’s barbecue “low and slow” with oak wood. They use a dry rub consisting of salt and pepper and cook without sauce.

“I come in at night to put the brisket on and my father takes care of the morning portion of the cook,” Longmire said. “From there, I take the rest of the day on for the ribs, chicken, turkey, pulled pork and the sides.

“On the food side of things, everything we sell is made fresh that day,” he said. “Everything from the smoked meats down to the creamy jalapeno sauce, guacamole and salsa that come on a few items like our extremely popular nachos.”

Patrick Longmire and his father became known in the area for the Texas-style barbecue that they made and sold from their Fat Pat’s BBQ food truck from 2017 to 2019. They sold the food truck in early 2020.

In October 2020, Fat Pat’s Barbecue made its debut as a barbecue restaurant that’s been operating from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays in Jo’s Coffee House, which opened in 2019 in a new addition to Red’s IGA supermarket at 500 E. Main St. in Spring Grove. Pat and Debbie Longmire own each of the businesses, while son Patrick manages the barbecue restaurant and brewpub operation and Patrick’s wife, Jayme, manages the coffeehouse.

The family became interested in having Fat Pat’s Barbecue expand into also being a brewpub because, Longmire said, “Beer goes great with barbecue. When you make a specialty item like barbecue or beer, people will travel to take their turn at trying it. If they like it, we hope they come back.”

Longmire said he enjoys the entire process of creating beers.

“I enjoy researching the history of each style, formulating recipes, the brew day, and being able to have a conversation with customers about the beer,” he said. “Everyone has a different taste and it’s fun to hear their thoughts as they sip on a craft brew.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0