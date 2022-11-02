 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fed hikes interest rates again, CBS and Les Moonves ordered to pay $30.5 million, and more top news

Take a look at some trending topics for today, Nov. 2:

Fed rate hike

The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes.

The Fed’s move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. It was the central bank’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession.

The persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the robust health of the job market as they try to maintain control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.

Read more here:

CBS' Les Moonves resigns

One of the year's biggest resignations was that of CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves. Following his Harvey Weinstein piece, Ronan Farrow published a story that detailed six allegations of sexual misconduct against Moonves. Six more women came forward with allegations of harassment and assault. Moonves was forced to step down, and CBS announced he would not get his $120 million severance payment.

CBS, Les Moonves

CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general's office, which says the network's executives conspired with a Los Angeles police captain to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves.

Under the deal announced Wednesday by Attorney General Letitia James, the broadcast giant is required to pay $22 million to shareholders and another $6 million for sexual harassment and assault programs. Moonves will have to pay $2.5 million, all of which will benefit stockholders who the attorney general said were initially kept in the dark about the allegations.

At least one of those executives — one of the few privy to an internal investigation — sold millions in dollars of stock before the allegations against Moonves became public, which the attorney general's office said amounted to insider trading.

Get more here:

Georgia Election Investigation

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Lawyers who aided former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election regarded an appeal to Thomas as a "key" to their success.

Donald Trump

Lawyers who aided former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election regarded an appeal to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to their chances of success, according to emails provided to congressional investigators and made public Wednesday.

The email exchange from December 31, 2020 shows the lawyers discussing ways to delay the certification of results in Georgia, a closely contested state won by Democrat Joe Biden. One lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, suggested that an appeal to Thomas, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia, could “end up being the key here."

“We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Chesebro wrote.

Find out more here:

Get more of today's trending topics here:

'Avatar 2'

North Korea

 

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 2

N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South
National Politics
N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

  By HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press
  • Updated
Air raid sirens have sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to pay what it called “the most horrible price in history” in protest of ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. The White House says the United States has no hostile intent toward North Korea.

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead
National Politics
As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

  By JOSEF FEDERMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
After four inconclusive elections, it looks like the fifth time finally worked for Benjamin Netanyahu. With about 85% of the ballots counted, it appears voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in parliament. Votes are still being counted and results are not final, but Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Initial results point to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'
National Politics
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'

  By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and STEFANIE DAZIO - Associated Press
  • Updated
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians. David DePape was ordered held without bail at arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender entered a not guilty plea for him. A court filing says DePape allegedly had other targets, including a local professor and several prominent state and federal politicians. The filing also says Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and awoke in a pool of his own blood. DePape's public defender promised a “vigorous legal defense.”

Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis 'Trump incarnate'
National Politics
Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis 'Trump incarnate'

  By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
  • Updated
President Joe Biden has lashed out at Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate,” zeroing in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigns for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week’s midterm election. Biden’s trip to Florida on Tuesday started with remarks in Hallandale Beach, where he said he prayed that God would deliver his opponents “some enlightenment.” At a later event he campaigned with Charlie Crist, who's running against DeSantis, and Senate candidate Val Demings. In a final campaign sprint before Election Day, Biden is planning to campaign for Democrats in New Mexico, California and Pennsylvania by this weekend.

Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over
National Politics
Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over

  By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER - AP Economics Writer
  • Updated
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding a central role in the midterm elections. Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in coming months to slow its aggressive interest rate increases. Yet he also made clear that the Fed isn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb an inflation rate that is near four-decade highs. The Fed pumped up its key rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time. It was the sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive.

Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
National Politics
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia

  By MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17. But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham still could raise objections to some questions. The South Carolina senator, a top Trump ally, had argued that a provision of the Constitution, the speech and debate clause, shields him from being forced to testify.

Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff's killing
Health, Medicine and Fitness
Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff's killing

  By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JUAN A. LOZANO - Associated Press
  • Updated
Police say they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff dead outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. They say most of the 40 people who attended the party at 810 Billiards & Bowling fled when the gunfire erupted early Tuesday. That's left investigators grasping for clues and asking for witnesses to come forward. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was one-third of the award-winning group Migos, along with Quavo and Offset. Police say two other people suffered non-life-threatening wounds. They say at least two people opened fire.

With Bolsonaro tamed in defeat, Brazil steps back from brink
National Politics
With Bolsonaro tamed in defeat, Brazil steps back from brink

  By DIANE JEANTET and JOSHUA GOODMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s apparent acknowledgment of his electoral defeat may have helped avert political chaos. Still, he has not directly conceded the race and is not discouraging die-hard supporters who have staged protests across the country and asked the military to step in and keep him in power. Meanwhile, leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is facing considerable challenges. The 77-year-old former union boss will need to right a wobbly economy and confront still-formidable conservative forces in many states and Congress.

Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom
National Politics
Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom

  By AAMER MADHANI, MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR - Associated Press
  • Updated
Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom. That's according to three U.S. officials who spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the Biden administration is criticizing Tehran for its ongoing crackdown on protests and condemning it for sending hundreds of drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. One of the officials who confirmed the intelligence sharing describes it as a credible threat of an attack “soon or within 48 hours.” The Pentagon press secretary says U.S. military officials “are concerned about the threat situation in the region.”

GOP's Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat Slotkin bid
National
GOP's Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat Slotkin bid

  By JOEY CAPPELLETTI - Associated Press/Report for America
  • Updated
Republican Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in her Lansing-area race against Republican Tom Barrett. The endorsement is the first time the Wyoming Republican has crossed party lines to campaign for a Democrat and comes as she considers a run for president in 2024. Cheney said during Tuesday's event that for “the survival of our republic” people must “look beyond partisan politics.” The 7th District race between Barrett and Slotkin is considered a toss-up and could impact which party controls Congress.

Julie Powell, food writer of 'Julie & Julia,' dies at 49
Obituaries
Julie Powell, food writer of 'Julie & Julia,' dies at 49

  • Updated
Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49. Powell died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York. Powell’s 2005 book “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” became the hit, Nora Ephron-directed film “Julie & Julia,” with the author portrayed in the movie by Amy Adams. Her sophomore effort — titled “Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession” — was a bit jarring, dealing with an affair.

World Series: Phils hammering away at home, lead Astros 2-1
National
World Series: Phils hammering away at home, lead Astros 2-1

  By The Associated Press
  • Updated
Bryce Harper and the hammering Philadelphia Phillies clearly are enjoying a home-field edge at Citizens Bank Park. More like a homer field advantage. Harper started the Phillies’ World Series record-tying barrage of five home runs Tuesday night in a 7-0 romp over the Houston Astros for a 2-1 lead. The rout boosted the Phils’ mark to 6-0 at home this postseason, fueled by the 17 homers they’ve hit in those wins. The Phillies are 22-9 all-time at the Bank in the postseason since hosting their first playoff game there in 2007. Cristian Javier pitches next for the Astros in Game 4 on Wednesday night against Aaron Nola.

CFP's first top 4: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson
Football

CFP's first top 4: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson

  By RALPH D. RUSSO - AP College Football Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time, starting a head of a group of teams that have become regulars at the top of the selection committee’s top 25.

Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving

Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving

The closure includes not only the company's supermarkets but also Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

