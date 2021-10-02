Federal lawsuit accuses Mayville's Metalcraft of not paying employees for all time worked

Several workers have filed lawsuits against Metalcraft of Mayville alleging the company owes them for overtime.

The cases, in the Eastern District of Wisconsin federal court, allege that Metalcraft had a “rounding policy” where workers were allowed to punch in 14 minutes before the scheduled start time and punch out up to 15 minutes after the scheduled end time. They claim that they performed work during those time periods, such as gathering necessary tools or sweeping away metal shavings, but that their punches were rounded to the scheduled start and end times, and they were not paid for the work.

Metalcraft denies the claims in court filings. The company says that it does not engage in rounding and that employees who voluntarily come in before their starting time or stay after their closing time have their time adjusted to reflect actual time worked, with no work allowed in the period before and after as a matter of policy. Metalcraft claims that it pays employees for all hours worked and that there is no evidence in the record that they performed work during work for compensation in between punches and scheduled times.

Lawyers for both sides did not respond to emails for comment on Friday.

The plaintiffs are seeking an order that Metalcraft violated Fair Labor Standards Act, unpaid wages and other awards.

The original case was filed in October 2017, followed by several more individual cases in March 2020. Nine of the cases filed in March have been withdrawn and dismissed, in some instances due to a breakdown between the plaintiff and their lawyers.

