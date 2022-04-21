Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970

A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.
Jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 184,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, rose by 4,500 to 177,250.
About 1.42 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment benefits in the week of April 9, the fewest since February 21, 1970.
Two years after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into a brief but devastating recession, American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security. Weekly applications for unemployment aid, which broadly track with layoffs, have remained consistently below the pre-pandemic level of 225,000.
Last year, employers added a record 6.7 million jobs, and they've added an average of 560,000 more each month so far in 2022. The unemployment rate, which soared to 14.7% in April 2020 in the depths of the COVID-19 recession, is now just 3.6%, barely above the lowest point in 50 years. And there is a record proportion of 1.7 job openings for every unemployed American.
The U.S. job market and overall economy has shown remarkable resiliency despite ongoing supply chain breakdowns, the economic consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine and the highest consumer inflation in 40 years.
The occupations expected to grow the most over the next decade
Occupations Expected to Grow the Most Over the Next Decade
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reshaped the U.S. labor market in many ways. Many
low-wage jobs in fields like retail and hospitality were lost early in the pandemic and have not come back, while throughout the pandemic, there has been strong demand for health workers in response to the pandemic and technology specialists who can support an increasingly virtual economy. The unemployment rate remains elevated, but many industries are facing labor shortages and millions of workers have been leaving their jobs voluntarily in a phenomenon that has come to be known as “ The Great Resignation.”
In some cases, the pandemic has been an accelerant of labor trends that were already underway, like increasing automation and digitalization of jobs. In others, post-pandemic shifts in the labor force will have less to do with the effects of the pandemic than with underlying demographic and economic trends. This complicated set of factors is evident in recent
projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which estimated that total U.S. employment will grow 7.7% between now and 2030—but only by 1.7% when excluding the economy’s recovery from pandemic-related job loss.
One of the demographic trends driving shifts in the workforce is the aging of the population. The Baby Boomers, those Americans born between 1946 and 1964, number more than 75 million and were the largest generation in U.S. history until the Millennials came along. The Boomers have until recently tended to represent the largest sections of the labor force and are
working later into life than previous generations. As a result, those aged 55+ are expected to represent around a quarter of the workforce for at least the next decade.
The number of workers over 55 is projected to more than double between 2000 and 2030
But the aging of the Baby Boomer generation will have more widespread effects on jobs and the economy as well. Eventually, as this generation ages out of the workforce into retirement, more companies will have vacancies and potentially find themselves
struggling to fill positions that the Boomers once occupied. This scenario will put pressure on many employers but could also position younger workers for greater job opportunities. A larger population of elderly Americans will also bring greater strains on healthcare, so more of the economy will need to be oriented around supporting older Americans in their later years of life.
The latter trend is one of the primary reasons why health and human service occupations are projected to be among the fastest-growing fields in the years ahead. Healthcare support jobs are the top field for growth, with a total projected growth rate of 23.1% between 2020 and 2030. The related fields of community and social service and healthcare practitioners are also near the top of the list, with growth rates of 12.4% and 10.8%, respectively.
Fastest growing major occupational groups include healthcare tech
One of the other major growth fields is computer and mathematical positions, a category that includes professions like programming, data science, software development, and network and systems administration. As more of society and the economy become dependent on technology, these positions are poised for rapid growth. In addition to good job prospects, computer and mathematical positions also offer some of the
best compensation of any occupational group, with a median wage of more than $91,000.
At the individual occupation level, health-related and technology-related professions are unsurprisingly among the fastest-growing. But two of the top three individual occupations for growth are in the lower-growth category of installation, maintenance, and repair occupations:
wind turbine service technicians and solar photovoltaic installers. The field of renewable energy has seen significant growth in recent years and is likely to continue as the costs of renewables decline, consumer demand increases, and the transition to lower-carbon energy sources takes on greater urgency. For job-seekers interested in reliable jobs and growth opportunities in the years ahead, a career in wind or solar energy may be one of the best options out there.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
program. To identify the fastest growing occupations over the next decade, researchers at Employment Projections Smartest Dollar reported the projected percentage change in employment between 2020 and 2030, excluding occupations with greater-than-average drops in employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the occupations expected to grow the most over the next decade.
15. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers
Projected employment change (percent): 27.4% Projected employment change (total): 7,400 Employment (2020): 27,100 Employment (2030): 34,500 Median annual wage (2020): $57,740 Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
14. Animal trainers
Projected employment change (percent): 28.5% Projected employment change (total): 17,200 Employment (2020): 60,200 Employment (2030): 77,400 Median annual wage (2020): $31,520 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
13. Speech-language pathologists
Projected employment change (percent): 28.7% Projected employment change (total): 45,400 Employment (2020): 158,100 Employment (2030): 203,500 Median annual wage (2020): $80,480 Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree
12. Logisticians
Projected employment change (percent): 29.5% Projected employment change (total): 56,400 Employment (2020): 191,000 Employment (2030): 247,300 Median annual wage (2020): $76,270 Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
11. Epidemiologists
Projected employment change (percent): 29.6% Projected employment change (total): 2,300 Employment (2020): 7,800 Employment (2030): 10,200 Median annual wage (2020): $74,560 Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree
10. Physician assistants
Projected employment change (percent): 31.0% Projected employment change (total): 40,100 Employment (2020): 129,400 Employment (2030): 169,500 Median annual wage (2020): $115,390 Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree
9. Data scientists and mathematical science occupations
Projected employment change (percent): 31.4% Projected employment change (total): 19,800 Employment (2020): 63,200 Employment (2030): 83,000 Median annual wage (2020): $98,230 Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
8. Medical and health services managers
Projected employment change (percent): 32.5% Projected employment change (total): 139,600 Employment (2020): 429,800 Employment (2030): 569,400 Median annual wage (2020): $104,280 Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
7. Home health and personal care aides
Projected employment change (percent): 32.6% Projected employment change (total): 1,129,900 Employment (2020): 3,470,700 Employment (2030): 4,600,600 Median annual wage (2020): $27,080 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
6. Information security analysts
Projected employment change (percent): 33.3% Projected employment change (total): 47,100 Employment (2020): 141,200 Employment (2030): 188,300 Median annual wage (2020): $103,590 Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
5. Statisticians
Projected employment change (percent): 35.4% Projected employment change (total): 14,900 Employment (2020): 42,000 Employment (2030): 56,900 Median annual wage (2020): $92,270 Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree
4. Physical therapist assistants
Projected employment change (percent): 35.4% Projected employment change (total): 33,200 Employment (2020): 93,800 Employment (2030): 126,900 Median annual wage (2020): $59,770 Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
3. Solar photovoltaic installers
Projected employment change (percent): 52.1% Projected employment change (total): 6,100 Employment (2020): 11,800 Employment (2030): 17,900 Median annual wage (2020): $46,470 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
2. Nurse practitioners
Projected employment change (percent): 52.2% Projected employment change (total): 114,900 Employment (2020): 220,300 Employment (2030): 335,200 Median annual wage (2020): $111,680 Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree
1. Wind turbine service technicians
Projected employment change (percent): 68.2% Projected employment change (total): 4,700 Employment (2020): 6,900 Employment (2030): 11,700 Median annual wage (2020): $56,230 Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
Which jobs get top marks for honesty, ethics?
