Fires rage in several states as heat wave broils US West

Pushed by strong winds, the Bootleg Fire exploded in size to 224 square miles (580 square kilometers) as it raced through heavy timber in Oregon's Fremont-Winema National Forest near the Klamath County town of Sprague River.

To the southeast, the largest wildfire of the year in California was raging along the border with Nevada. The Beckwourth Complex Fire — a combination of two lightning-caused blazes burning 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Lake Tahoe — showed no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.

Late Saturday, flames jumped a major highway, U.S. 395, which was closed near the small town of Doyle in California's Lassen County. Flames threatened rural properties and forced evacuations in Nevada’s Washoe County. “Take immediate steps to protect large animals and livestock,” the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District tweeted.

The blaze, which was only 9% contained, increased to 131 square miles (339 square kilometers). Temperatures in the area could top 100 degrees (37 Celsius) again Sunday.

It was one of several fires threatening homes across Western states that were expected to see triple-digit heat through the weekend as a high-pressure zone blankets the region.