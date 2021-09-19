Fitchburg's Promega develops methods for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater

It has an odor and flows through your pipes. And you might not even notice it’s there after you flush it down.

But it also has the potential to save lives, and to predict how prevalent SARS-CoV-2 virus might be in a community – before people are able to tell that the pathogen has infected them. It can forecast COVID-19 surges days before people become symptomatic – or need hospitalization.

That is wastewater-based epidemiology. And Fitchburg-based biotech giant Promega Corp. (located on Madison’s Southwest Side) may have cracked the code for obtaining such predictions – for a population of tens of thousands – from a single wastewater sample.

The practice for detecting illnesses in wastewater isn’t new, but some new Promega tools allow health authorities and labs to detect COVID-19 in samples within a matter of a few hours compared to nearly half a day with some methods.