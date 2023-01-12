 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five stores to open by Thanksgiving in former Onalaska Shopko building

Ulta, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Sierra and Five Below are the five retailers expected to open by Thanksgiving in the former Shopko department store at 9366 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska, a developer involved in the project told the La Crosse Tribune.

Three of those stores will move from nearby locations -- Ulta from Valley View Mall in La Crosse and T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods from the Crosseroads Center in Onalaska. Sierra and Five Below will be new to the area.

T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra are all part of The TJX Companies Inc., which describes itself as the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. Sierra sells outdoor recreation, fitness and adventure gear and apparel, as well as footwear, clothing and home decor.

Ulta sells beauty products and Five Below mostly sells items priced at $1 to $5.

The Shopko store in Onalaska closed in 2019 when the chain filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its remaining locations.

The Onalaska building has been purchased by DD71, LLC, a Michigan-based corporation, from Paradise Wisconsin Properties, LLC, for about $4.35 million, according to La Crosse County property records. The sale was completed Dec. 30.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

DD71, LLC is a subsidiary of Agree Realty Corp., a publicly traded real estate investment trust that says as of Dec. 31, it owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states. Agree Realty is based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Cory Presnick, a principal with Miami, Fla.-based CORTA Development, said Wednesday that his firm is assisting the property’s new owner by getting the building redeveloped and delivering tenants.

“We’ll try to start doing some demolition inside the building probably in mid- to late February,” Presnick said. “Everybody’s to open ahead of Thanksgiving,” he said of the five retail tenants.

The building will be remodeled and enlarged, creating five stores for the five retailers.

