Former Kmart may become a U-Haul facility

U-Haul hopes to convert the former Kmart store at 2415 State Road in La Crosse into a U-Haul Moving and Storage Store, a U-Haul official said Wednesday.

The confirmation came soon after large U-Haul Self Storage signs went up on the building.

The Kmart store closed in September 2017, and the property was purchased in December 2018 by E&S La Crosse, LLC.

“We are just a tenant at this moment,” said Adam Sonnleitner, marketing company president with U-Haul Co. of Southwestern Wisconsin and Rockford in Madison. “We are not currently renting out storage units out of this location, as we will be going through the process with the city. We are currently working on some designs of what the building could look like but I have no plans in hand yet.”

A brief summary of the project that Sonnleitner provided to the Tribune said the property would be used for self-storage, U-Haul truck and trailer share and related retail sales. The building’s interior will be retrofitted to house self-storage units.

“This infill development will allow U-Haul to better serve the storage needs of the community and activate a property that is currently vacant,” the summary said.

