Former Kohl's Foods store in Monona designated historic structure

MONONA -- There are few reminders of the Kohl's Food stores that once dotted the state.

But one of the best examples of the supermarket's unique architecture can be found here, along Monona Drive.

This is where an arching roof line remains in tact on the 20,000-square-foot building that is now home to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

But despite its relative young age when it comes to historic buildings, the Wisconsin Historical Society has announced that the building, constructed in 1968, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places thanks to its design by the Milwaukee firm of Rasche, Schroeder, Spransy & Associates.

"The building is an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture that utilizes glue-laminated arches to achieve its distinctive arched roof without the use of interior columns or other vertical supports," the Hiistorical Society wrote in a press release. "The building represents the signature design employed by Kohl’s Food stores throughout the 1950s and 1960s and is one of the best remaining examples of the company’s standardized supermarket design remaining in the state."

The designation to the National Register comes after the building was quietly placed on the Wisconsin Register of Historic Places in May.

Both registers include sites, buildings, structures, objects and districts that are significant to national, state or local history, architecture, archaeology, engineering and culture. For a property to be eligible for listing, it must be at least 50 years old "as it's a time frame that allows for the proper perspective to assess a structure’s architectural and historical significance," according to the Wisconsin Historical Society's website.

There are more than 2,500 properties in Wisconsin that are on the National Register of Historic Places. They include the cottages constructed in in the 1840s for Cornish lead miners in Mineral Point; the Wisconsin Territory's first capitol constructed in 1836 near Belmont; six lighthouses in the Apostle Islands of Lake Superior; the homes of lumber barons in Eau Claire County and the Blatz Brewery Complex in Milwaukee.

Dane County is home to over 250 properties on the National Register but the former Kohl's building may be the youngest. The Forest Products Lab was constructed in 1932, the contemporary-style house for Dr. Charles and Judith Heidelberger was built in 1951 while Holy Name Seminary, designed by Krueger, Kraft and Associates in Neo-Colonial Revival style, was built in 1963 and now houses offices and apartments on Madison's Far West Side.

The Nathaniel Dean House, constructed in 1856, is the centerpiece of the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, where Ann Waidelich is its curator and president. Dean came to Madison in 1842 from Massachusetts and opened a dry goods store at King and Pinckney streets but sold the store in 1856 to move to a 508-acre farm in the town of Blooming Grove. Much of that property is now Monona Golf Course and is just a few blocks from the Kohl's building.

"It's important to recognize and try to save unique-looking, mid-century modern architecture," Waidelich said of the Kohl's building. "It was a classic design. It's quite unique and recognizable."

Kohl's Food stores was founded in 1927 by Maxwell Kohl, who built his first supermarket in 1946. The stores would eventually make up the largest supermarket chain in the Milwaukee area and helped Kohl create Kohl's department stores beginning in 1962. Kohl's, which began incorporating its arched design into its stores in the 1950s and 1960s, built its first supermarket in Madison in 1966 at University Avenue and Midvale Boulevard and added the Monona store two years later.

The Kohl family sold both its grocery store and department stores in 1979 and in 2003, Copps Corp., a subsidiary of Roundy's, purchased seven of the eight Kohl's supermarkets in Dane County, closing two of them and turning six into Copps Food Centers. Many of those stores are now Pick'n Save stores, after Roundy's was purchased by Kroger in 2015 for $800 million.

The Monona Drive store Kohl's closed in 1985 with the business moving south to a spot at 5901 Monona Drive. The business moved in 1999 to the Pier 37 development near the Beltline where it is now a 55,000-square-foot Metro Market. The 1968 Kohl's building became home to Rubin's furniture beginning in 1992 and when the ReStore opened in 2014, the store's design remained unaltered with the arched roof meaning no obstacles from support posts on the sales floor.

"I'm thrilled," Waidelich said of the historic designation. "It's so wonderful they've found another use for it."