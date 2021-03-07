Founded in 2004, candy business evolves into Gourmet Candy Outlet Store

It’s been 13 years since Larry and Jen Anderson moved their candy business to 1012 S. 19th St. in the Jackson Plaza shopping center in La Crosse.
Look for new signs to go up in a few months at what’s been known as Candy Outlet Store.
“We have begun to unofficially change our name to Gourmet Candy Outlet Store to better signify the type of higher-quality products we offer,” Larry said last week. “We plan on changing the signs on the store to the new name this summer.”
Larry said he and his wife also soon will have a new website featuring the new name and enabling customers to order online. “We hope to have that site up and running after Easter,” he said.
The store sells a large variety of fudge made by the Andersons, as well as lots of other kinds of candy and nuts that they don’t make themselves.
The Andersons’ wholesale candy business, D&D Wholesale LLC, wholesales the same products to retailers in Wisconsin such as other candy stores, gift shops and some food-service operations. “We also do corporate ‘thank-you” gifts for a few customers,” Larry said.
“Approximately 70 percent of our volume comes from wholesale,” Larry said, adding that “We are planning on expanding our wholesale sales to parts of eastern Minnesota as soon as this pandemic allows.”
The combination of wholesale and retail sales allows the Andersons to purchase products in greater volume and therefore provide better pricing and fresher products to the consumer, Larry said.
“We’re not a fancy store, but we have great product at great prices,” Jen said.
D&D Wholesale began in April 2004 at 1705 S. 16th St., and about a month later began retail sales, at first on Saturdays only, and later on both Wednesdays and Saturdays.
“In 2008, it became apparent the retail business had grown considerably, and we needed more space, a higher profile location, and more customer-friendly accommodations, so we moved to our present location in Jackson Plaza,” Larry said. When that location opened, the Andersons were making their own fudge and “mud puddles” candy, as well as selling other candy.
“Our fudge sales, both retail and wholesale, have grown to the point that it’s the only product we make, and we still struggle to keep up with demand,” Larry said. “We offer approximately 24 flavors to our wholesale customers and normally feature the top 12 to 14 flavors in our store.”
Mississippi Mud is the Andersons’ best-selling fudge flavor, and Salty Dog is a close second.
The retail store’s best sellers include fudge, bulk saltwater taffy (the store carries at least 20 flavors) and a large variety of nuts that are picked up fresh from the roaster every two weeks.
“We carry candy and cookies from Germany, Holland, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium and domestic,” Larry said. “We have a large selection of licorice and an excellent selection of sugar-free.”
“We are known for variety, quality and knowledgeable personal service from the owners of the store,” Jen said.
Also, Jen said, “We make our own gift boxes – we don’t buy them ready-made. We make up boxes for quick pick-up, or we’re happy to customize a box just for you.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on the Andersons’ candy business. “However, the shop local campaign really helped us tremendously, especially in the latter part of 2020, and we enjoyed a terrific holiday season, for which we are very grateful,” Larry said.
“With the advent of COVID, we have intensified sanitation, we have discontinued allowing customers to dispense their own bulk chocolate — we dispense it for them — and we provide sanitary gloves to wear when they pick the bulk wrapped candy,” Larry said. “We insist on customers wearing masks when in our store and we will not serve anyone without a mask. We sanitize daily all frequently-touched surfaces.”
“Some of our customers order by phone and enjoy having their order ready when they come in, or during these times they do curbside pick-up,” Jen said.
Jen also said she and her husband are grateful for the loyalty that their customers have shown.