Founded in 2004, candy business evolves into Gourmet Candy Outlet Store

It’s been 13 years since Larry and Jen Anderson moved their candy business to 1012 S. 19th St. in the Jackson Plaza shopping center in La Crosse.

Look for new signs to go up in a few months at what’s been known as Candy Outlet Store.

“We have begun to unofficially change our name to Gourmet Candy Outlet Store to better signify the type of higher-quality products we offer,” Larry said last week. “We plan on changing the signs on the store to the new name this summer.”

Larry said he and his wife also soon will have a new website featuring the new name and enabling customers to order online. “We hope to have that site up and running after Easter,” he said.

The store sells a large variety of fudge made by the Andersons, as well as lots of other kinds of candy and nuts that they don’t make themselves.

The Andersons’ wholesale candy business, D&D Wholesale LLC, wholesales the same products to retailers in Wisconsin such as other candy stores, gift shops and some food-service operations. “We also do corporate ‘thank-you” gifts for a few customers,” Larry said.