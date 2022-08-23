Franco Shoe Repair building being preserved along with its yellow paint job

Roger Charly admits it may not be his wisest business decision but his latest project along Regent Street will most definitely stand out.

Charly, known for his Budget Bicycle Shops, is investing $400,000 to preserve what for more than four decades was home to Franco Shoe Repair, located in a yellow Trachte building at 1213 Regent St.

In recent weeks the 600-square-foot building with a rounded roof has been slid back so that a new foundation can be poured. Charly is hoping the building can be back in place by next week and that a barbershop or tattoo parlor can begin operating in the space by the end of the year.

Regardless of the tenant, he plans to keep the building painted yellow in remembrance of Salvador "Sal" Franco, the friendly, humble and hard-working former proprietor who died in early 2021 at the age of 81 and who was a native of Puerto Rico.

"I really admire what he did and he loved being a shoemaker and fixing all sorts of things. He was just a wonderful tradesman," Charly said. "Regent Street has its own characteristics and the street does a lot of different things throughout the course of the year. I'm just trying to keep some of its original quirkiness."

Charly has spent most of his life living and working on Regent Street. The Madison native attended Randall Elementary and graduated from West High School and UW-Madison before opening Budget Bicycle Center in 1979. He now has three locations on Regent Street plus a warehouse next to the yellow building that holds primarily e-bike inventory. He also founded, in 1995, the Madison Red Bike program that scattered red, one-speed bikes primarily throughout the Downtown and campus area for free use. In 2013, Charly spent $3 million to open Motorless Motion Bicycles, located in a former train depot at 640 West Washington Ave.

The former Franco building has nothing to do with bicycles but Charly said he is "tired of seeing cookie cutter" apartment buildings go up throughout city, displacing historic or long established buildings. Preserving the Franco building will help retain the neighborhood's character while at the same time establishing a new business, he said.

According to city land records, the Francos purchased the building in 1980 for $11,000. Charly purchased the property in September 2021 from Franco's wife, Sara, for $210,000 and is putting another $200,000 into the project as the building had begun sinking into its old concrete slab foundation. The building has a bank of windows on its back side and large windows on the front but will need new flooring, plumbing, electrical and other improvements before it can be occupied.

"Its enough to have several barber chairs," Charly said. "It's amazing what you can do with a small space."

By saving the building, Charly is also preserving a piece of Madison architectural history. What is now Trachte Building Systems in Sun Prairie was founded in 1901 by tinsmiths George and Arthur Trachte on King Street in Madison. But it wasn't until after World War II that the company's metal buildings with barrel-vaulted roofs began to take off. Examples of the company's older buildings can still be found throughout the Madison area while the company has continued to evolve and flourish.

Trachte is now a leading producer of self storage buildings in North America with buildings in all 50 states and numerous foreign countries. In addition to stand-alone buildings, Trachte also designs, manufactures, and installs components to convert existing buildings into self storage businesses, according to its website.

Barrett Kilmer, owner for the past 18 of the Indie Coffee shop a few doors down from the former shoe repair shop, is pleased that the building will be preserved. The shop was frequented by his baristas who would have shoes and leather purses repaired by Franco, sometimes for as little as $5. Keeping the building will help keep some of Franco's spirit connected to the neighborhood.

"To look at it, it's kind of a humble thing but part of the Greenbush neighborhood," Kilmer said Monday. "There's a lot of work to do on it will be nice to have it back in place and ready to go for another 50 years."