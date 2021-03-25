Free breadsticks and reasons for hope at Olive Garden

About 99% of Darden's dining rooms have since re-opened with at least partial capacity. The rapid vaccine rollout and stimulus checks are fueling sales this year. For the week ending March 21, same-store sales for the Orlando, Florida, company rose 5% compared with the same period in 2019.

About a third of Darden's sales still come from carryout orders, but the company expects that to shift back to the dining room as more people are vaccinated and the economy recovers.

“It’s getting to a point where, you know, I think we’re cautiously optimistic and excited about what’s going to transpire here over the next few months, maybe few years,” said CEO Eugene Lee during a call with industry analysts Thursday.

In the fiscal third quarter, which ended Feb. 28, Darden’s sales fell 26% to $1.73 billion, better than the $1.6 billion Wall Street had expected, according to FactSet.

The company’s net income fell 44% to $128.7 million, or 98 cents per share. That easily beat the 70 cents analysts had forecast.

Darden shares jumped almost 5% Thursday, the largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500, and it led the entire consumer discretionary sector higher.