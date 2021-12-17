From Libya, via Turkey, sold in Stoughton: Store brings taste of North Africa to Norwegian city

STOUGHTON — The international flair of this southern Dane County city is getting an upgrade along with it's former movie theater that could be on its way to becoming a public market.

Joe Baird, who founded Mershon's Cidery in 2014, purchased the building and moved his operation into about half of the 30,000-square-foot space in November 2020, about nine months after the closing of the Cinema 5 Cafe at 124 W. Main St.

And now a spice company owned by three Madison siblings of Libyan decent, who have converted some of the space into retail to sell spices and cookware. They have plans to use an existing commercial kitchen to create popup food experiences that will include dishes from Africa, the Middle East and western Europe while Baird is hoping to add more businesses into the expansive building.

Zainab Hassen, 35, and her two brothers, Ibrahim, 36 and Abdu, 39, will open on Saturday Turkish Imports & Spices that will carry their custom-blended brands of Mena Spices. The products, for now, reflect the food cultures of North Africa but are produced and packaged in Turkey. The Hassens also want to expand their offerings to include spices from other parts of the world and have plans for an online store.

Samples, scheduled to begin next week, will be a staple at the brick-and-mortar store and are designed to introduce customers to new tastes and smells from spices like Hararat, Tunisian black pepper, Tabil, Galangal and Ras El Hanout.

"All of the recipes are like family recipes I grew up eating," Zainab Hassen said. "My mom's an amazing cook and these are really hers that she instilled in me. We really want to create a conversation about food."

All three siblings were born in Colorado and moved to Madison with their parents about 25 years ago. Zainab finished high school in two years, started college at 17 and has two master's degrees, one in nutrition from UW-Madison and another in public health from the University of Massachusetts. She works full-time as a project manager at Thermo Scientific in Middleton and is running the spice business on the side.

Ibrahim works in information technology while Abdu has been working with Baird to transform the former theater building into a retail and event space, which is how the siblings landed their business in Stoughton, a city that reveres its Norwegian heritage.

The idea for the venture comes from Zainab who is passionate about her mother's cooking and over the past several years had been visiting her entrepreneurial uncle in Turkey. Years earlier he had fled war-torn Libya and is now helping the Hassens source product and find affordable production in Turkey.

"The conversation between us just started to evolve and I talked to him about my love of spices," said Zainab. "I really wanted to bring the traditional Libyan spices to the market because nobody really knows what Libyan food is and so through conversations we came up with the idea that maybe we should just try this."

For Baird, the spice shop is a welcome addition to his property that he is continuing to develop. One former auditorium is home to his production space while another serves as a seating area that has room for live music. A custom-built bar serves as the centerpiece of the spacious tasting room that is flooded with natural light and where a variety of ciders and wines made with locally sourced fruits are served.

Moving forward, Baird is hoping for more businesses, both non-food and food related, to call his building home.

"It'd be cool to have kind of a public market here with this amount of space," Baird said. "That was kind of my plan when I bought the building so I'm glad that it's working out."

Spices from Mena (an Arabic word for "ports" but which also is an acronym for the Middle East and North Africa) are sold in 30 to 50 gram packages and range in price from $6 to $8. The shop also has clay cooking vessels, Turkish coffee pots and vases and is open Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

The business also has a presence on Facebook and Instagram where recipes are shared for dishes like a lamb, duck and egg breakfast; chicken shawarma; and Yalanji, a Syrian dish of grape leaves stuffed with onion, tomato, green pepper, garlic, rice, pomegranate syrup and spices, among other ingredients.

Zainab is particularly fond of Ras El Hanout, a spice blend that can be mixed with tomato sauce and used in pasta dishes. It includes coriander, caraway, bay leafs and Galangal, a cousin of ginger.

"It is extremely flavorful," Hassen said. "It gives you a pungent flavor but it's not overwhelming. It's just so good."

Send retail-related tips and story ideas to badams@madison.com or call Barry Adams at 608-252-6148.

