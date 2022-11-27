Frontier Airlines won't take your calls, plus more business news

Here's a look at the week's top business and consumer news, putting a spotlight on the economy. Let's start with some controversial business decisions:

Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line

Customers who need flight information or want to make changes to travel plans can no longer call Frontier Airlines and speak to an agent, the company confirmed to CNN this weekend. The ultra low-cost airline said it has transitioned to fully digital communications. Customers seeking help or information from the carrier must deal with an online chatbot, social media channels or WhatsApp. Those who need to speak to a live agent can use the carrier's 24/7 chat tool.

Cnn Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line

Sunday officially marks one month since the world's richest man took the helm at Twitter. In that time, Elon Musk initiated mass layoffs and gave remaining staffers a cryptic ultimatum, reinstated the accounts of controversial figures including former President Donald Trump, and launched -- then punted -- a plan to charge for Twitter's iconic blue checkmarks. Get a recap of the "Chief Twit" and his plans:

Environmental groups are once again at odds with politicians and fishermen in New England in the wake of a decision by high-end retail giant Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster. Whole Foods recently said that it will stop selling lobster from the Gulf of Maine at hundreds of its stores around the country.

Pretty much everyone hates Airbnb cleaning fees — those pesky charges tacked on to your vacation rental bill that supposedly cover the costs to get the place ready for the next visitors. The fees add up to 29% to the cost of a rental. But Airbnb says it plans changes.

Market recap

A violent workers' revolt at the world's largest iPhone factory last week in central China is further scrambling Apple's strained supply and highlighting how the country's stringent zero-Covid policy is hurting global technology firms.

Finally, take a look back at key business stories this past week.